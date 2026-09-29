Gambia: State House Gets D723.8 Million in 2027 Estimates

The 2027 Budget Estimates tabled before the National Assembly by the Minister of Finance have set out the salaries and staffing costs for the Office of the President, the Cabinet Office, the Presidential Household, the Office of the National Security Adviser and other departments under State House.

The estimates show changes in salaries and staffing levels across several sections of the presidency, while the total salary allocation for the Office of the President itself is projected to fall slightly from the 2026 approved budget.

A total estimate of D723, 795,234.00 has been estimated for the Office of the President in the 2027 estimates of revenue and expenditure. The approved amount for 2026 in the budget for the same office is D737,815,000, while the actual for 2025 for the same office was D1,330,387,000.

According to the estimates, the President's fixed salary will remain at D3.06 million in 2027, the same amount approved for 2026. The Office of the President has four special advisers whose combined salary was listed at D1.502 million in the 2026 approved budget. The 2027 estimate puts their combined salary at D1.504 million. Three deputy advisers are budgeted at D1.026 million in both 2026 and 2027. The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President has a fixed salary of D780,000, while the Deputy Chief of Staff has a fixed salary of D498,840. A personal aide is listed with a fixed salary of D235,416, while a deputy personal aide is allocated D196,560.

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The estimates also provide for four permanent secretaries. Their combined salary was D1.502 million in the 2026 approved budget and is projected at D1.504 million in 2027. Four deputy permanent secretaries are allocated a combined D748,619 in the 2026 approved budget, rising to D801,154 in the 2027 estimates. Despite these increases in some positions, the overall salary allocation for the Office of the President is projected to decrease from D13.239 million in 2026 to D13.170 million in 2027. The staffing level is also expected to fall from 51 staff in 2026 to 49 staff in 2027.

The Cabinet Office is budgeted for six staff in both 2026 and 2027. The Cabinet Secretary has a fixed salary of D744,720, while the Deputy Cabinet Secretary's salary is projected to rise from D375,576 in 2026 to D376,008 in 2027. The salary of a personal assistant is projected to increase from D121,503 to D123,635. The total salary allocation for the Cabinet Office is projected to rise from D1.532 million in 2026 to D1.555 million in 2027.

The Media and Communication section at the Office of the President is budgeted for 13 staff in 2027, compared with 12 in 2026. Its total salary allocation is projected to increase from D1.386 million in 2026 to D1.502 million in 2027. The section includes the Director of Press and Public Relations, a Deputy Director of Press, a Senior Communications Officer, two media officers, a social media officer, an audio-visual editor, a senior photographer, an assistant audio-visual editor, a cameraman, a photographer, an assistant photographer and a multimedia assistant. The Director of Press and Public Relations has a fixed salary of D203,572. The Deputy Director of Press is allocated D180,588 in 2026, rising to D193,722 in 2027. The Senior Communications Officer's salary is listed at D121,503 in 2026 and D119,307 in 2027. The Social Media Officer's salary is projected to fall from D105,597 to D101,892, while the Audio-Visual Editor's salary is projected to rise from D105,597 to D114,860.

The Account Section is budgeted for nine staff in both years. Its total salary allocation is projected to rise from D780,668 in 2026 to D787,404 in 2027. The Records Office, meanwhile, is budgeted for an increase in staff. The section had 155 staff in 2026, while the 2027 estimates provide for 159 staff. Its total salary allocation is projected to rise from D6.441 million in 2026 to D6.946 million in 2027.

The Office of the National Security Adviser is also allocated a higher salary bill in the 2027 estimates. The approved salary budget for 2026 is D26.671 million, while the 2027 estimate is D27.291 million. The office is budgeted for 26 staff in both 2026 and 2027. The National Security Adviser has a fixed salary of D417,300, while the Deputy National Security Adviser has a fixed salary of D360,000. The Chief of Staff is allocated a fixed salary of D203,568. The office also includes positions such as Director of Joint Assessment, Director of Policy Planning, Director of Monitoring and Coordination, Director of Inter-Agency Coordination, National Security Sector Reform officials, a personal assistant, a senior monitoring and evaluation officer and a senior policy analyst.

The budget estimates list the National Security Adviser's Office among the major salary commitments under the presidency.

The Presidential Household is another section where the 2027 estimates provide for an increase in staff and salaries. The section had 82 staff in 2026 but is budgeted for 88 staff in 2027. Its total salary allocation is projected to rise from D4.713 million in 2026 to D5.215 million in 2027. The positions include a Chief Controller, Controller, Food and Beverage Manager, Deputy Controller, Catering Officer, three registered nurses, two orderlies, Chief Steward, Chief Cook, Chief Laundress, Senior Steward, Senior Cook, nurse attendants, nurses, senior gardeners, senior laundress, stewards, cooks, gardeners, an electrician, laundresses and a caretaker.

The Office of the First Lady has two staff: a Permanent Secretary and a Deputy Permanent Secretary. Its salary allocation is projected to increase from D563,163 in 2026 to D576,297 in 2027.

The State House Protocol Division is budgeted for 19 staff in both 2026 and 2027. Its total salary allocation is projected to increase from D2.193 million in 2026 to D2.205 million in 2027.

The division includes a Chief of Protocol, Deputy Chief of Protocol, Principal Protocol Officer, two Senior Protocol Officers, seven Protocol Officers and other staff.

The salary bill for the State Intelligence Service department or agency under the Office of the President is projected to increase substantially. The approved salary allocation for 2026 is D59.489 million, while the 2027 estimate puts it at D66.641 million. The figure represents one of the largest salary allocations among the departments and offices under the presidency listed in the estimates.

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The 2027 estimates also set out several allowances for staff under the Office of the President. The responsibility allowance is maintained at D7.752 million, the same level as in 2026. The special skills allowance, however, is reduced from D9.828 million in 2026 to D7.658 million in 2027. The basic car allowance increases from D144,000 to D168,000. The residential allowance listed under the allowances is reduced from D7.084 million to D5.580 million. The civil servant special skills allowance falls from D3.258 million in 2026 to D2.898 million in 2027. Transport allowance is also reduced, from D38.876 million in 2026 to D32.676 million in the 2027 estimates. Another residential allowance is listed at D3.932 million in 2026, rising to D4.932 million in 2027. The clothing allowance increased from D7.974 million to D8.154 million. House rent allowance is maintained at D11.507 million. Telephone allowance is reduced from D2.781 million in 2026 to D2.481 million in 2027, while utility allowance falls from D2.552 million to D2.352 million.

The figures form part of the 2027 Budget Estimates presented to the National Assembly by the Minister of Finance and set out the proposed staffing and salary costs for the presidency and its various offices and departments.