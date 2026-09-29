Ghana: GAF Honours Eight Retiring Senior Officers

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has honoured eight senior officers retiring from active service at its first-ever farewell parade for generals.

The ceremony, held at the forecourt of the Directorate of Public Relations, provided a dignified transition for the officers while celebrating their leadership, sacrifice and years of service to the GAF and Ghana.

The retirees were Brigadier Generals Selassie Gagakuma, Michael Kwadwo Opoku, Augustine Asiedu, Kweku Dankwa Hagan, Omari John Ampadu, Albert Yaw Assiamah, Andrews Seth Mensah Attoh and Air Commodore Mathias Awuah.

In his welcoming address, Air Vice Marshal Joshua Mensah Larkai said the inaugural ceremony marked an important milestone in the military careers of the retirees and recognised the strong foundations they had helped build within the GAF.

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The Guest of Honour, Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, a Member of the Council of State, commended the initiative, saying it demonstrated that commitment, professionalism, sacrifice and loyalty to Ghana were recognised and appreciated.

He noted that the officers had served both in Ghana and on international peacekeeping missions in Lebanon, Chad, Liberia, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire and South Sudan.

Air Marshal Samson-Oje said their retirement would not diminish the impact of their careers, with their legacy reflected in institutions they helped strengthen, officers they mentored and knowledge they passed on.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Brigadier General Augustine Asiedu thanked the Military High Command, colleagues and families for their support throughout their careers.

He urged serving personnel to uphold discipline, integrity, loyalty, selflessness, teamwork and dedication.

The retirees received gifts and other support, including GH¢20,000 each from Mr Michael Zomelo, while corporate sponsors presented an 86-inch television and other items.