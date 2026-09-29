Ghana: Christian Apologists Advocate Protection of Religious Freedoms

The Alliance of Christian Apologists (ACA) has called for the protection of religious freedom and equal enforcement of the law under Ghana's constitutional order, insisting that no religious belief or community should impose its laws on the entire country.

The call was made by the Chairman of ACA, Rev. Kwabena Agyapong, following the second arrest of Apostle Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei last Tuesday over allegations of inciting violence.

The group's concerns followed what it described as differences in the handling of cases involving Apostle Daniel and Sheikh Masud Abdullahi over statements concerning Prophet Mohammed and Islamic beliefs.

Addressing the press in Accra on Friday, Rev. Kwabena Agyapong demanded that the Ghana Police Service provide a clear account of the reasons and legal basis for the arrest and explain the circumstances surrounding his detention.

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He stated that there's the need for equal enforcement of Ghana's laws in cases involving religious expression, stressing that the Constitution must remain the basis for protecting the rights of all citizens regardless of their faith.

Rev. Agyapong said the ACA supported the right of Muslims to practise Islam, Christians to practise Christianity, traditionalists to practise traditional religion and atheists to reject religion.

He noted that religious freedom should be reciprocal and should not prevent citizens from questioning or criticising religious beliefs and practices.

The Chief Executive Officer of Toontum Network and member of ACA, Mr Cyrus Annan, said the two cases involved separate statements and events which should be examined independently.

According to him, Sheikh Masud, on July 24, 2026, referred during a sermon to an audio recording in the Kotokoli language in which a person bearing a Muslim name had allegedly insulted Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

Mr Annan said the group's investigations established that the audio originated from an ethnic-group WhatsApp platform involving Muslims and traditionalists.

He said the recording followed discussions after a video of a woman pouring libation was shared on the platform, with some Muslim participants criticising the practice.

Mr Annan said a person who had previously identified as Muslim but had subsequently become a traditionalist responded with the audio recording.

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He said Apostle Daniel later posted a separate video containing comments about Prophet Mohammed and Islamic beliefs. The ACA maintains that the two incidents were separate and has questioned the evidence linking Daniel to the earlier recording.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of ACA, Mr Marc Narh Agbo, demanded answers over the alleged assault of Apostle Daniel by a civilian while in police custody.

He said the Police Professional Standards Bureau had announced an investigation into the incident and questioned whether the alleged assailant had been prosecuted and what action had been taken against any officers found responsible.

Mr Agbo also referred to the Ministry of the Interior directive instructing the Inspector-General of Police to investigate how civilians gained access to the arrested person and identify officers who facilitated in the breach of custody.