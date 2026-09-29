Ghana/Morocco: Moroccan Ref for Ghana, the Gambia Clash

Moroccan referee Mustapha Kechchaf will be the Centre Referee for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier between Ghana and The Gambia.

He will be assisted by compatriot Lahsen Azgaou (Assistant I) and Yassine Saadaoui from Tunisia (Assistant II), while Amir Loucif, also from Tunisia, will serve as the Fourth Official.

Sekou Wieh Konneh from Liberia will be the Match Commissioner, with Abel Baba from Nigeria acting as Referee Assessor.

Ghana's Danny Adotey will work as Broadcast Venue Manager.

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The Group C qualifier is scheduled for 4pm kick-off.