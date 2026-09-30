South Africa: Ramaphosa Admits the Government Has Failed Women and Vows Action

29 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reitumetse Pilane

In a heartfelt address acknowledging the impact of gender-based violence on women, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised new interventions. But for the victims of the Ekurhuleni killings, it comes too late.

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a heartfelt address, admitted the government had not done enough to protect women.

"What weighs on me most is that seven years ago, in this same month, I stood before the nation to speak about this same crisis," Ramaphosa said, describing the violence and cruelty inflicted on women as a source of "pain and national shame".

He was referring to the address he made to the country in September 2019 on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) following the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

"Women should not have to live in fear because government has failed to repair a light, clear a public space, process evidence or enforce a law. Where the state fails women, we must hold ourselves accountable and correct those failures," Ramaphosa said on Tuesday evening.

He highlighted that 11 women's bodies had been found in Ekurhuleni since July, before naming victims from across the country, including young girls and an elderly grandmother.

Read more After another woman murdered in Ekurhuleni, here's what we know about the killings September 28, 2026 "There are others whose names we do not yet know," said the President. "There are women lying...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.