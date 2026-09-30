In a heartfelt address acknowledging the impact of gender-based violence on women, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised new interventions. But for the victims of the Ekurhuleni killings, it comes too late.

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a heartfelt address, admitted the government had not done enough to protect women.

"What weighs on me most is that seven years ago, in this same month, I stood before the nation to speak about this same crisis," Ramaphosa said, describing the violence and cruelty inflicted on women as a source of "pain and national shame".

He was referring to the address he made to the country in September 2019 on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) following the murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

"Women should not have to live in fear because government has failed to repair a light, clear a public space, process evidence or enforce a law. Where the state fails women, we must hold ourselves accountable and correct those failures," Ramaphosa said on Tuesday evening.

He highlighted that 11 women's bodies had been found in Ekurhuleni since July, before naming victims from across the country, including young girls and an elderly grandmother.

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