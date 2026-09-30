Nigeria: Amnesty International Condemns Arrest of 5 Men Wearing 'Tinubu Must Go' T-Shirts in Borno

Amnesty International (AI) has condemned the reported detention of five men by the Borno State Police Command for allegedly wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription, "Tinubu Must Go," in Maiduguri.

A statement attributed to AI, which was circulating on social media on Tuesday, identified the men as Baba Aji Gremami, Mustapha Abba Yemen, Abacha Mohammed Ali, Adam Umar Gubio and Abdulhamid Mohammed.

It is alleged that the men were remanded in prison after being accused of intending to breach the public peace around the West-End Roundabout/Flyover area of Maiduguri.

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According to the statement, wearing a T-shirt expressing peaceful political dissent should not constitute a criminal offence, adding that expressing political opposition was part of fundamental human rights.

"Clearly, the intention of this reign of repression in Borno State appears to be the selective injustice to curtail the opposition in the political space.

"It is sadly creating a toxic climate of fear, that is contrary to the democratic principles of freedom and justice," the statement attributed to AI said.

The organisation reportedly urged the authorities to release the men and discontinue what it described as a purported prosecution based on questionable charges.

It also stressed that the right to express political opinions should not be restricted to supporters of any particular political party.

However, another report obtained by LEADERSHIP said in the police document, the five men allegedly conspired to print T-shirts bearing the inscription "Tinubu Must Go" with the intention of causing a breach of public peace within the West End Roundabout community in Maiduguri.

The report read," The Borno State Police Command has arrested and charged five men accused of printing and wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription 'Tinubu Must Go' in Maiduguri.

The report said the FIR, dated 29 September 2026, was issued by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Maiduguri, and addressed to the Chief Magistrate Court (CMC) in Maiduguri.

It listed the alleged offences as criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, disturbance of public peace and thuggery.

The report said that according to the police document, the five men allegedly conspired to print T-shirts bearing the inscription "Tinubu Must Go" with the intention of causing a breach of public peace within the West End Roundabout community in Maiduguri.

The police, according to the report, stated that the alleged offences were contrary to Sections 60, 78, 79 and 392 of the Borno State Penal Code.

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The FIR stated: "On 25/09/26 at about 1100 hours, you Baba Aji Gremami, male; Mustapha Abba Yemen, male; Abbacha Mohammed Ali, male; Adam Umar Gubio, male and Abdulhamid Mohammed, male, conspired together by printing same T shirt with some inscription written 'Tinubu Must Go' on it with the intent to cause breach of public peace within West End roundabout community, thereby, you all committed an offence contrary to Section 60, 78, 79 and 392 of Borno State Penal Code."

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, neither the police nor any authority has confirmed the arrest of the five men.