Nigeria/Kenya: Afcon 27 Qualifiers - Nigeria Thrashed, Rwanda Stay Perfect As Vieira Picks First Senegal Win

29 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Nigeria suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Guinea Bissau in their second match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations last night.

The result meant the Super Eagles are second in Group L, behind Guinea Bissau who have won both their matches.

In other results, AFCON Pamoja co-host Uganda edged out Libya 1-0, Senegal won 1-0 over Ethiopia to see Arsenal legend Patrick Viera win his first match since taking over as the Teranga Lions head coach, Egypt demolished South Sudan 5-0, Morocco picked a 2-0 victory over Lesotho, Rwanda upset Cape Verde 2-1 to stay top of Group K while Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Burundi.

Collated results AFCON 27 QUALIFIERS

Comoros 1-0 Namibia

Burundi 2-2 Algeria

Ethiopia 0-1 Senegal

Lesotho 0-2 Morocco

Mozambique 4-1 Sudan

South Sudan 0-5 Egypt

Madagascar 1-1 Tanzania

Cape Verde 1-2 Rwanda

Ghana 2-4 Gambia

Guinea Bissau 3-0 Nigeria

Uganda 1-0 Libya

Zambia 2-0 Togo

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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