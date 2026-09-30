South Africa: Cases of Murdered Ekurhuleni Women Will Not Go Cold

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the families of the women who have been brutally killed and whose bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni that their cases will not be allowed to go cold.

"The state is bringing together its available capabilities to establish what happened and to identify those responsible," President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday night.

The country has been rocked by the discovery of the bodies of several women in and around Ekurhuleni in Gauteng. This came after the body of another woman was found in Springs, Gauteng on Sunday. The discovery brought to 11 the number of women's bodies found in Ekurhuleni since July.

Addressing the nation on the killing of women in and around Ekurhuleni since July, President Ramaphosa said government will continue to provide the public with information as investigations progress without compromising the investigations or the rights of those involved.

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"I appeal to members of the public. If you know something, say something. If you have reason to fear that something is wrong, report it immediately. Hours matter. Information matters. A photograph matters. A vehicle registration number matters," President Ramaphosa said, appealing to community members who might have information on the killing of the women to contact the police.

READ | Violence against women "inhuman", says President Ramaphosa

He said a message, a telephone call or an observation that seems insignificant may provide the clue investigators need.

Alongside the investigations, police visibility has also increased in Ekurhuleni, with the President saying these operations will continue "as long as they are required".

"But we must be clear. We cannot police our way out of gender-based violence alone. We cannot arrest our way out of this crisis alone. And we cannot wait until a woman is murdered before the state intervenes.

"Our task must be to prevent the violence before it happens. As a government, we are determined that attention and resources be directed at all parts of the country where women are under siege from gender-based violence," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said since gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF]was classified as a national disaster last year, government has reprioritised resources and strengthened coordination across the criminal justice system and survivor-support services.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide is now operational and has a responsibility to coordinate and drive the national response. The inaugural meeting of the Council's Board was held in Pretoria in August 2026.

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READ | Keeping the fight against GBVF alive

"Resources have been allocated to strengthen the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units," President Ramaphosa said.

In addition, more resources will be allocated by the Minister of Finance in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, which will be tabled on 21 October 2026.

Government is also expanding Sexual Offences Courts, and Thuthuzela Care Centres continue to provide medical, forensic, counselling and legal services to survivors. Shelter services are being expanded, while the processing of DNA and forensic evidence is being strengthened.

The law is also being tightened to make it more difficult for perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) and domestic abuse to obtain bail.

"Across the country, police stations have established Victim Friendly Services and GBV desks. Police officers continue to receive proactive training on issues related to gender-based violence," the President said.

He further added that a woman who summons the courage to report abuse must not be turned away from a police station.

"A woman seeking a protection order must not be sent from office to office. A protection order must not become merely a piece of paper while an abuser continues to threaten his victim.

"A forensic sample must not sit unprocessed while a perpetrator remains free. A case must not collapse because a docket has been lost, an investigation has been poorly conducted, or a survivor has been treated without dignity. Where the state fails women, we must hold ourselves accountable and correct those failures," the President said.