Kenya: Benin President Romuald Wadagni Arrives in Kenya for Lamu Refinery Ceremony

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has received Benin President Romuald Wadagni ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the East African Refinery in Lamu.

Wadagni arrived in Kenya as preparations intensified for the landmark project, which is expected to strengthen the region's energy infrastructure and support economic activity.

Mvurya welcomed the Benin President as Kenya continues to mobilise regional leaders for the ceremony, underscoring the project's wider East African significance.

The Lamu refinery is among major energy infrastructure projects expected to enhance the region's capacity in petroleum processing and contribute to energy security.

The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to bring together senior government officials and regional leaders as Kenya advances plans for the refinery.

The project is also expected to support job creation, investment and development of related infrastructure in Lamu and surrounding areas.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony as Kenya seeks to deepen regional cooperation in the energy sector.