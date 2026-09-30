Kenya: Benin President Romuald Wadagni Arrives in Kenya for Lamu Refinery Ceremony

30 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has received Benin President Romuald Wadagni ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the East African Refinery in Lamu.

Wadagni arrived in Kenya as preparations intensified for the landmark project, which is expected to strengthen the region's energy infrastructure and support economic activity.

Mvurya welcomed the Benin President as Kenya continues to mobilise regional leaders for the ceremony, underscoring the project's wider East African significance.

The Lamu refinery is among major energy infrastructure projects expected to enhance the region's capacity in petroleum processing and contribute to energy security.

The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to bring together senior government officials and regional leaders as Kenya advances plans for the refinery.

The project is also expected to support job creation, investment and development of related infrastructure in Lamu and surrounding areas.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony as Kenya seeks to deepen regional cooperation in the energy sector.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.