Somalia: Al-Shabaab Fighters Spent 3 Months in Yemen Learning Drone Assembly , Control Systems

Sanaa — Fighters from Somalia's militant group Al-Shabaab reportedly spent three months in Yemen's northern province of Saada receiving training in the assembly and operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to local and security reports.

The reports said the fighters underwent specialized instruction on drone construction, maintenance, and remote-control systems in areas under the control of the Houthi movement in Saada province, a long-standing stronghold of the group in northern Yemen.

According to the information, the training program focused on drone assembly techniques, operational procedures, and guidance systems, reflecting growing concerns over the increasing use of unmanned aircraft by armed groups across the region.

The reported training has raised concerns among regional security observers about potential cooperation and knowledge-sharing between armed organizations operating in different conflict zones, particularly in the field of drone warfare.