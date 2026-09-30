Liberia: China-Liberia Trade Surges 16% in Seven Months

Trade between Liberia and China surged 16 percent year-on-year during the first seven months of 2026, reaching a new high as the two countries deepen their strategic partnership and expand efforts to increase Liberian exports to the Chinese market.

Chinese Chargé d'Affaires in Liberia, Fan Erwei, disclosed the latest trade performance Tuesday, September 29, 2026, during a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Fan attributed the increase in bilateral trade to China's full implementation of zero-tariff treatment for Liberian products, describing the development as part of what he characterized as "robust growth and fruitful outcomes" in China-Liberia relations.

"Thanks to China's full implementation of zero-tariff treatment for Liberia products, bilateral trade in goods reached a new high in the first seven months of this year, registering a year-on-year increase of 16%," Fan said.

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The Chinese diplomat also disclosed that Liberia's first batch of dried chili peppers for export to China had been successfully harvested, marking a new development in efforts to expand Liberia's agricultural exports to the Chinese market.

China has extended zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with Beijing, as part of measures announced under the China-Africa cooperation framework.

The trade development comes two years after Liberia and China elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during a September 2024 meeting between President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit in Beijing. China's Foreign Ministry says the two leaders announced the elevation of relations to a strategic partnership and agreed to deepen practical cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, maritime transport and other areas.

Fan said the stronger economic relationship is being accompanied by continued political cooperation.

He noted that Liberia has officially signed the International Organization for Mediation Convention and has "consistently and firmly upheld the One China principle and provided strong support to China on multilateral issues."

He added that China has "actively supported Liberia in fulfilling its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council."

Fan said practical cooperation between the two countries has also continued to produce results, pointing to several China-supported development projects in Liberia.

"The construction of two overpass bridges on Tubman Blvd is progressing smoothly," he said. "The National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory is nearing completion. The LBS building has been completed and handed over, and the first batch of modern agricultural machines provided with China's assistance has arrived in Liberia."

"I am confident that these China-aid projects will inject impetus into Liberia's development and revitalization. And further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two countries," Fan added.

He said China stands ready to deepen the strategic partnership with Liberia and expand practical cooperation across various sectors.

"We stand ready to work together with friends from different sectors in Liberia to further advance the China-Liberia strategic partnership, deepen practical cooperation in various areas," Fan said.

The Chinese diplomat said the two countries could bring "more fresh impetus and fruitful outcomes" to their relations and "together open up an even brighter future."

Also speaking at the ceremony, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ethel Davis said Liberia welcomed the expansion of economic cooperation with China but wants the relationship to translate into increased productive capacity, investment, jobs and market opportunities for Liberian businesses.

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., the Government and people of Liberia, Davis extended congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of China on the 77th anniversary.

She described Liberia-China relations as strong, pointing to the September 2024 decision by President Boakai and President Xi to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

"This reflects our shared commitment to deepen political trust, expand economic cooperation, and deliver greater benefits to our people," Davis said.

She acknowledged China's contribution to Liberia's development, particularly in public infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and technical cooperation.

"We are grateful for the service of China's medical team, opportunities for Liberian student professionals, and China's assistance during challenging periods," she said.

But Davis said Liberia now wants to use the strategic partnership to advance the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

She identified agriculture, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, technology and tourism among the priority areas where Liberia seeks expanded cooperation with China.

"Our aim is to build productive capacity and share prosperity," Davis said.

She said Liberia welcomes investments that create jobs, support local businesses, add value to the country's resources and promote the transfer of technology and knowledge.

"We also seek expanded access for Liberian products in the Chinese market," Davis said.

Her comments come as Liberia begins to take advantage of the expanded access created by China's zero-tariff policy, with the successful harvesting of the first batch of dried chili peppers for export providing an early example of efforts to move Liberian agricultural products into the Chinese market.

Davis said Liberia offers several investment advantages, including "strategic Atlantic access, natural resources, a youthful population, and opportunities across a range of sectors."

"We believe cooperation should enable both countries and both people to prosper," she said.

The two officials' remarks placed trade and investment at the center of the evolving China-Liberia strategic partnership, with both sides emphasizing the need for greater economic cooperation alongside political and development ties.

Davis said Liberia's engagement with China also extends to the international arena, particularly as Liberia serves as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

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"We look forward to constructive engagement with China on peace and security, sustainable development, climate action, and issues affecting Liberia in a developing world," she said.

She also reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the One-China policy.

"Liberia remains committed to strengthening its longstanding relations with China and to the one China policy," Davis said.

She called for continued efforts to expand trade and investment, develop skills and technology, and create opportunities for young people and businesses in both countries.

"Let us continue to expand trade and investment, develop skills and technology, and create opportunities for young people and businesses in both countries," Davis said.

"The success of our strategic partnership will be measured by the lasting differences it makes in the people's lives."

The latest trade figures come as China and Liberia seek to translate their strategic partnership into greater economic activity, with preferential market access, agricultural exports, Chinese investment and development projects emerging as key components of the relationship.

For Liberia, the 16 percent growth in bilateral trade provides an opportunity to expand exports and attract investment, but the emphasis from the Liberian government is increasingly on ensuring that market access is matched by domestic production, value addition, job creation and stronger participation by Liberian businesses.

"That is our shared ambition," Davis said.

She concluded by wishing China continued peace, progress and prosperity and called for the friendship between the two countries to endure for generations.