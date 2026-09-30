Liberia: 'Billion-Dollar Budget Yet to Improve Lives of Ordinary Liberians' - Cummings Says

Political Leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, says Liberia's billion-dollar national budget has yet to translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens, blaming the government for failing to adequately address unemployment and persistent economic hardship.

Cummings made the remarks Tuesday when he appeared on the Classic Breakfast Show in Kakata, where he discussed a range of national issues, including Liberia's political direction, opposition cooperation, the economy and his plans ahead of the 2029 elections.

According to Cummings, the economic conditions of drivers, motorcyclists, teachers, healthcare workers, farmers, market women, police officers and civil servants have remained largely unchanged over the past decade.

"People are not feeling the benefit of that billion dollar," Cummings said, arguing that public resources continue to be allocated in ways that disproportionately benefit lawmakers, government officials and the presidency.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While describing the US$1 billion national budget as a positive milestone, Cummings said Liberia's budget should continue to grow and be allocated in a manner that provides greater benefits to ordinary citizens and Liberian-owned businesses.

He identified unemployment as one of Liberia's major economic challenges, acknowledging that government employment alone cannot absorb the millions of Liberians seeking jobs.

Cummings instead called for greater investment in the private sector, arguing that Liberia must create an environment where citizens can establish and expand businesses rather than depend primarily on government employment.

Among his proposed measures are making it easier for Liberians to start businesses, expanding access to credit for market women and small businesses, ensuring that government procurement provides greater opportunities for Liberian-owned companies, strengthening the independence and effectiveness of the judiciary, combating corruption and addressing the country's growing drug-trafficking concerns.

Cummings also called for improved wages for public-sector workers, suggesting that civil servants, police officers and other public employees should earn a living wage of between US$300 and US$400.

On drug trafficking and border security, Cummings criticized the government's handling of a major drug-related investigation, saying the public has yet to receive sufficient information about arrests or alleged influential individuals connected to the matter.

He called for an independent investigation and said delays in prosecuting serious cases could undermine public confidence in Liberia's justice system.

Cummings also raised concerns about Liberia's disputed border situation with Guinea. He said the government should investigate the circumstances that triggered the dispute, pursue a diplomatic solution through regional institutions and provide assistance to Liberians displaced by the conflict.

He accused the government of failing to adequately update the public on the situation and warned that leaving the matter unresolved could pose risks to Liberia's territorial sovereignty.

Addressing his recent discussions with former President George Weah and other opposition leaders, Cummings clarified that the engagements do not constitute an electoral alliance.

He said the discussions are instead focused on cooperation among opposition parties to hold the administration of President Joseph Boakai accountable and pressure the government to deliver on its commitments to the Liberian people.

"This is not an electoral alliance. This is a conversation about how we can cooperate to hold the current government accountable," Cummings said.

He added that any possible electoral cooperation would be discussed closer to the 2029 elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Cummings, greater cooperation among opposition parties would strengthen their ability to address national issues and respond to calls from citizens for political parties to work together.

He further warned that the government could face defeat in the 2029 elections if it fails to improve its performance, pointing to Liberia's history of ruling parties losing power after failing to meet citizens' expectations.

Cummings said the ANC intends to strengthen its structures across Liberia beginning in 2027, with increased engagement with young people, who constitute a significant portion of the country's population.

He also pledged that an ANC-led agenda would focus on combating corruption, strengthening the justice system and ensuring that ordinary Liberians benefit more directly from the country's natural resources.

His comments come as political parties and opposition figures increasingly position themselves ahead of the 2029 presidential and legislative elections.