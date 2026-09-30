Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: Top Spot At Stake As Super Eagles Tackle Wild Dogs in Bissau

The race for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification takes a high-stakes turn in Group L as three-time Africa champions, Super Eagles of Nigeria tackle the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau today (September 29) in what is a top-of-the table clash.

Both teams head into this Matchday 2 encounter at the September 24 National Stadium in Bissau riding high on opening-day victories, with the hosts occupying the top spot on goal difference.

With tournament co-hosts Tanzania already occupying one of the group's automatic tournament tickets, this early top-of-the table clash carries immense weight, as both teams look to secure advantage in what has become a three-team battle for the group's sole remaining slot.

The rivalry between these two West African nations has become a frequent fixture in recent years. In their last four senior international meetings, Nigeria has won three times, while Guinea-Bissau has claimed one victory. Crucially, there has never been a draw between them.

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Following the victory secured by Nigeria at the 2022 AFCON Group D match in Garoua, Cameroon, the Wild Dogs shocked the Super Eagles by a lone goal in a 2023 AFCON qualifying match played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 24, 2023. Few days later, Nigeria won by the same margin in Bissau with Moses Simon scoring from the penalty spot.

At the AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire the following year, the Super Eagles pipped the Wild Dogs by a lone goal at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Éric Chelle, has declared that the former African champions will take nothing for granted when they confront Guinea-Bissau's Wild Dogs today.

"We respect them because they are a strong team; I have followed their progress over the years. They also won away in Tanzania on Friday and will be confident playing on home ground tomorrow (today).

"Our objective is to take the three points, and to do that, we must approach the game with a strong mentality. We have to be at our best to earn victory," Chelle said at Monday's pre-match press conference.