Nigeria: Japan Envoy Backs Nigeria for 2028 Olympic Baseball Qualification

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Hideo Suzuki, has expressed optimism that Nigeria can qualify for the baseball event of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games under newly appointed national team head coach, Shin'ya Tomonari.

Suzuki, who spoke at a reception for Tomonari at his official residence, acknowledged the difficulty of Nigeria's qualification campaign, noting that Africa has only one slot for the Olympic baseball competition.

"Despite the highly competitive qualification process, under which only one place is allocated to Africa, I sincerely hope that Mr. Tomonari will lead Nigeria to qualification for the Los Angeles Olympic Games," the Ambassador said.

Tomonari assumed the position of head coach of the Nigeria National Baseball Team in June 2026 after several years of promoting the sport across Africa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Suzuki said Tomonari's efforts had received support through the Japanese Government's "Sport for Tomorrow" programme, which seeks to promote international sports cooperation and exchanges.

The ambassador also reaffirmed Japan's commitment to sports development in Nigeria, saying the country would continue to support sports and strengthen exchanges between both nations.

"I wish to underscore the Government of Japan's continued commitment to promoting sports in Nigeria and to strengthening sports exchanges between our two countries," Suzuki said.

He disclosed that he was particularly encouraged to learn that 10 Nigerian players are currently on the rosters of professional baseball teams in Japan.

Meanwhile, Tomonari, has described his appointment as a "full circle" moment after 28 years of involvement with Nigerian baseball.