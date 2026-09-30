Rwanda/Cape Verde: 'Revolution Has Begun' - Constantine Upbeat After Rwanda Stun Cape Verde

Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine declared that "the revolution has begun" after Amavubi produced a spirited comeback to beat Cape Verde 2-1 away from home and maintain their perfect start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The victory in Praia on Tuesday extended Rwanda's unbeaten run in Group K and strengthened belief around the national team after back-to-back wins in their opening qualifiers.

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After falling behind to Gilson Benchimol's 40th-minute opener, Rwanda responded with character and resilience.

Claude Niyomugabo equalised deep into first-half stoppage time before substitute Elie Iradukunda "Tatou" completed the comeback shortly after the restart, securing three valuable points at the Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde.

Speaking after the match, Constantine praised his players' determination but stressed that there is still plenty of work to be done.

"We came here to fight and do what Cape Verde did against Spain, and fortunately we did even better," Constantine said.

"It was a great win and the boys fought very well. We worked very hard over the last few days in training. It is never easy to come here and get three points. Now the game is finished and our focus turns to the next match."

The English coach was particularly emphatic about the direction in which he believes Rwandan football is heading.

"The revolution has begun and we are going to change a lot of things in football in Rwanda," he declared.

"We still have a long way to go before we can say we are a big team, but we will show people who we are."

The win moved Amavubi to the top of Group K with six points from two matches. They are level on points and goal difference with second-placed Mali, who beat Liberia 1-0 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Tuesday night.

Liberia and Cape Verde sit third and fourth without a single point.

Constantine credited his players' reaction after conceding the opening goal for laying the foundation for the comeback.

"I'm very pleased with the players. Coming here and getting a result against a good Cape Verde side is never easy. To go behind and then respond the way we did shows the character and belief this team is developing."

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"The reaction after we conceded was excellent. We didn't panic, we stayed organised and continued to play our game. The equaliser before half-time gave us confidence and the players carried that momentum into the second half."

Despite the impressive start, the experienced coach was quick to temper expectations, warning that qualification is still a long way off.

"We have six points and that's important, but qualification is not won after two matches," he said.

"We must stay humble, keep working hard and remain focused on the next challenge."

Constantine also highlighted the collective effort that has become a defining feature of his side.

"This team has shown discipline and togetherness. Everybody worked for each other and that is what you need when you play difficult away matches. The players deserve credit for their effort."

While pleased with the result, Constantine acknowledged that Rwanda still have areas to improve.

"There are areas we need to improve. We gave away possession too easily at times and there were moments when our concentration dropped. Against stronger opponents, those mistakes can be costly."

Rwanda's preparations for their next qualifiers have, however, suffered a setback after midfielder Bonheur Mugisha picked up his second yellow card of the campaign against Cape Verde.

The suspension rules him out of Rwanda's next Group K clash against Mali in November.