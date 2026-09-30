Nigeria: Bbnaija Season 11 - Barry Clinches Final Head of House Title

29 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Zuleihat Chatta

As housemates battle for N160m grand prize ahead of Oct 4 finale

Big Brother Naija 'Show Ya Sef' housemate, Barry, has emerged as the final Head of House for Season 11 following Monday's arena games.

Barry took over the leadership title from Keivo, who won the challenge in week nine.

The victory marks Barry's second Head of House win of the season, following his week eight victory that granted him the Ultimate Veto Power and made him the first confirmed finalist.

His win comes as the reality show enters its final stretch, with the remaining 10 housemates competing for the record-breaking N160 million grand prize ahead of the finale on October 4.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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