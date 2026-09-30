Nigeria: Gov Yusuf Transmits N1.201trn Supplementary Budget to Kano Assembly

Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, has transmitted a N1.201 trillion supplementary and amendment budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The supplementary budget was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Isma'il Falgore, during yesterday's plenary.

Governor Yusuf explained that the budget became necessary due to a shortfall in state receipts from the Federation Account, which he linked, in part, to the implementation of the new tax law.

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He said the state had anticipated higher inflows from the Federation Account, particularly Value Added Tax (VAT), but noted that some receipts, including signature bonuses, exchange differences and NNPC refunds, remained with the federal government.

According to the proposal, the supplementary budget would be financed through an opening balance of N45 billion, recurrent revenue of N753.440 billion and capital receipts of N402.821 billion.

The three sources are expected to generate a total of N1.201 trillion to fund the proposed appropriation.

On expenditure, the governor proposed N390.314 billion for recurrent and N810.946 billion for capital.

The recurrent expenditure comprises N169.961 billion for personnel costs, N195.207 billion for overhead costs and N24.616 billion for debt servicing.

Yusuf also disclosed that the supplementary/amendment proposal included a new partnership arrangement between the state and local governments to improve economic growth and development.

He said the arrangement would enable revenue jointly accruing to the state and local governments to be captured and utilised to finance selected development projects.

The governor urged the Assembly to consider the proposal expeditiously, citing Section 122(a) and (b) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Presenting the letter, Speaker Falgore said the proposal had been received from the governor for consideration and approval.

He subsequently sought the leave of the House to refer the bill to the Rules and Business Committee for further legislative processing.

The proposal was thereafter referred to the committee for consideration and necessary legislative action.