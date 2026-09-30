Liberia: Ex-Ganta City Mayor Jailed for 30 Days

The Ganta Magisterial Court sentenced former City Mayor Amos NG Suah to 30 days' imprisonment on contempt charges, stemming from the recent court-backed demolition of land adjacent to the area declared as eminent domain in 2010.

In his verdict, Stipendiary Magistrate Cllr. Sam Nya Harris announced that Mr. Suah should spend 30 days in prison, pay a US$100 fine, and afterward appear on two radio stations to retract his recent radio talk show, which the court considered as demeaning and inciting the public against the court's decision regarding the eviction or ejection of illegal occupants.

Upon the reading of the verdict, the court ordered the former mayor to be handcuffed and transferred to Sanniquellie Central Prison, where he will serve his 30-day jail term.

The court was jam-packed with sympathizers, including chiefs and elders, as well as women and youth groups, expressing disenchantment over the court's decision and describing the magisterial court's ruling as political.

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Former Mayor Suah was seen in tears shortly after he was handcuffed, but he was also seen waving to his sympathizers while in cuffs as he was escorted to the LDEA pickup under heavy security for further transfer to Sanniquellie.

On September 16, 2026, the Magisterial Court in Ganta ordered the eviction of Ma Love Business Center, Mahammeh Bility, and Sabah Kromah from 1.5 lots of land situated adjacent to the controversial eminent domain in favor of Musa Turay.

Upon the eviction and demolition of the occupants, On September 22 Mr. Amos Suah went on radio, Voice of Gompa, arguing the land in question was part of the land declared as eminent domain 2010 by President Sirleaf.

Upon the eviction and demolition of the occupants on September 22, Mr. Amos Suah went on the radio, Voice of Gompa, arguing that the land in question was part of the land declared as eminent domain in 2010 by President Sirleaf.

According to the court, Mr. Suah's radio broadcast put the court in public disrepute, inciting the public against the court's decision, and was calculated to demean, scandalize, and lower the authority of the court, as well as to incite members of the public to defy, resist, or violently oppose the lawful orders and authority of the judiciary.

In court, Mr. Amos Suah, through his legal defense team headed by Cllr. Kpoto Kpalleh, could not show any cause why he shouldn't be held in contempt; rather, he begged for mercy.

"When you have to beg for what is wrong, you cannot say anything in defense, so you just have to say, 'I beg you,'" Cllr Kpoto said.

"We all can make mistakes with one another, so when such mistakes are made, there is no need for contest," he added.

In response, the prosecution, backed by Cllr Lawrence Sua as Amici Curiae to file a brief to aid the court in its determination of the contempt charges against Mr. Suah, narrated that the land in question was the legal property of the late Musa Turay.

Cllr Sua told the open court that Mr. Musa Turay honorably purchased the 1.5 lots of land from the Republic of Liberia in 1951, with a probated title deed, registered consistent with the law and within the statutory period.

He said that in 1980, Mr. Turay leased the referenced property to the then Nimba County Rural Department Project/NCRDP until the civil war, when Mr. Musa Turay met his demise."

He recalled that on September 1, 2016, the Interstate Estate of Musa Turay by its administrator Mohammed Turay entered two memorandum of understanding, one with the Ganta City Corporation through then City Mayor Benjamin S. Dokpa.

In the MoU, the GCC will clean the stockpile of dirt's that were dumped on certain portion of the property at the time and afterward the GCC will place tenants on that portion for rent - where any rent collected, 50% will go to the Ganta City Cooperation and 50% to the Turay.

Accordingly, until 2020, neither did the GCC remit the 50% rent collected to the Interstate Estate of the late Musa Turay, nor did Seba Kromah, Mohammed Bility and Ma Love Business Center make food their rental obligation to the Interstate Estate of the late Musa Turay, leaving plaintiff ( Turay) to filed an action of 'Summary Proceeding to recover possession of Real Property against all occupants.

During the trial, the Contemnor, Amos Suah in his capacity as City Mayor of Ganta filed a motion to intervene in the suit or proceeding, granted by the court to give Ganta City Cooperation the opportunity to pay the arrears of the cooperation so as to continue with signed MoU the City Corporation also requested that the court should give them to also collect the areas from tenants, including Seba Kromah, Mohammed Bility and Ma Love Business Center.

Mr. Amos N.G Suah, accordingly, left requesting for time to time until he finally took an appeal to the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie, but filed to make use of his appeal, only to file a motion for Relief from Judgement and his motion was denied by the Circuit court.

On March 4, 2025, the Magisterial Court requested the police through its' Director Col. Gregory Coleman to assist in outing, ejecting and evicting the occupants from the property.

This time the current City Mayor, Samuel Hardt requested for 90 days to enable the tenants to leave peacefully and the 90 days expired in July 2026, without the tenants leaving, again leaving with no option, but to evict or eject the occupants and turn the property to the rightful owner (Turay).

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However, upon the eviction, Mr. Suah took to the airwave, arguing that the land was part of the eminent domain, without showing any proof.

He again, accused the Chief Justice of interfering in the land of which he (Chief Justice) didn't know about, calling for his impeachment, naming his origin as Lofa, who does not know the history of Ganta.

Upon his press interview, the court summoned him to appear and explain to the court, why he should be held in contempt, but failed to defend the case, leaving the famous city mayor to be held in contempt and placed in custody, leaving sympathizers in tears and disbelief.

The action of the citizens indicates that the land crisis in Ganta is likely to flare up once, despite all legal means.

In 2022, a similar court verdict evicted several business centers and homes in favor of Paye Suah Intestate Estate along the Saclepea Road, but most of the occupants, mainly the Mandingo, went on the rampage, citing marginalization and strongly resisting court order, leaving Ganta to disarray.

No arrest was made either by the court or the national security for resisting court up to now, leaving the land in question undeveloped, while the case still remains in limbo.

In the recent eviction, there was no resistance from any of the occupants as it had always been done in most of the eviction cases in Ganta, something most of the sympathizers were not pleased with.