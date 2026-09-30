Liberia: Koon Reaffirms Liberia's Commitment to Strengthening Ties With China

Speaker of the National Legislature Richard Nagbe Koon has reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to deepening its longstanding relationship with the People's Republic of China, citing cooperation in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and human capacity development as areas that have produced tangible benefits for Liberians.

Speaker Koon made the statement while representing the Government and people of Liberia at ceremonies marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, where he extended warm congratulations to the Chinese Government and people on their National Day.

Koon said Liberia viewed its relationship with China as one founded on mutual respect, friendship, solidarity and cooperation, emphasizing that the partnership has evolved over the years into an important component of Liberia's development engagement.

"It is a great honor and pleasure for me to join you this evening on behalf of the government and the people of Liberia to extend warm congratulations to the government and people of the People's Republic of China on this occasion of your National Day," Koon said.

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He noted that China's National Day provided an opportunity not only to commemorate the founding of the People's Republic of China but also to recognize the country's decades-long development and transformation.

"As China marks the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, we celebrate with you not only this important milestone in your national history, but also the remarkable journey of development, transformation and progress that China has undertaken over decades," he said.

The Speaker said Liberia and China have developed a relationship characterized by sustained engagement and cooperation, with the partnership extending across several sectors considered critical to Liberia's national development.

"Our country and China share a relationship that is rooted in mutual respect, friendship, solidarity and cooperation," Koon stated.

According to him, the relationship has gone beyond diplomatic exchanges, resulting in practical interventions and partnerships that have benefited communities and institutions across Liberia.

"Over the years, this partnership has produced tangible benefits for the Liberian people, from infrastructure and education to health, agriculture, human capacity development and other areas of national development," he said.

Koon's remarks come as Liberia continues to place emphasis on international partnerships as part of its broader efforts to mobilize investment, strengthen institutions and advance national development priorities.

He said the Government of Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, remains committed to strengthening the country's international partnerships while pursuing sustainable development and expanding opportunities for Liberians.

"Under the leadership of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Senior, the government of Liberia remains committed to strengthening our international partnership and to pursue sustainable development and improve opportunities for our people," Koon said.

He stressed that, within this broader foreign policy and development agenda, Liberia attaches particular importance to its relationship with China.

"In this regard, we attach great importance to our partnership with the People's Republic of China," the Speaker said.

Koon also recognized the role played by the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia and the Chinese community in Liberia in maintaining and strengthening people-to-people relations between the two countries.

"We also recognize the important role of the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese community in Liberia in strengthening the bonds between our two peoples," he said.

The Speaker said the future of Liberia-China relations should be anchored in expanded cooperation, stronger people-to-people ties and a shared commitment to peace, development and prosperity.

"As we celebrate with you tonight, let us look forward to a future in which Liberia and China contribute to expand cooperation, relationship between our people and work together towards peace, development and shared prosperity," Koon stated.

He further emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between Liberia's Executive and Legislative branches in supporting international partnerships that contribute to the country's development objectives.

"On behalf of the people of Liberia and in collaboration with the Executive and the Legislature, I will extend our heartfelt congratulations to the government and the people of the People's Republic of China on this National Day," Koon said.

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He concluded by invoking blessings on China and calling for an enduring relationship between the peoples of Liberia and China.

"May God bless you and may God strengthen the relationship between our two peoples," he said.

Raising a toast at the ceremony, Koon called for continued understanding and a lasting relationship between the two countries and their peoples.

"I now raise my glasses to share a common understanding in a long-lasting relationship between the two peoples," he declared.

The Speaker's remarks underscore the Liberian Government's continued emphasis on China as an important bilateral partner, particularly in areas linked to infrastructure, human development and economic cooperation.

The 77th anniversary celebration provided an occasion for Liberian officials, members of the diplomatic community, representatives of the Chinese Embassy and members of the Chinese community in Liberia to reflect on the longstanding relationship between the two countries and the prospects for further cooperation.