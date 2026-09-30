Lamu, Kenya — The upcoming construction of the multi-trillion-shilling Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu is set to transform the region into a massive hub for engineering talent and industrial employment.

Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote has revealed that the mega-project will generate at least 60,000 jobs, with a deliberate and strategic focus on hiring, training, and retaining thousands of local engineers and technical professionals. By providing high-value, long-term employment for the region's bright engineering graduates, the industrialist aims to reverse Africa's brain drain and ensure that local hands build the continent's energy future.

To mark the historic groundbreaking ceremony, three African heads of state arrived in Lamu County to witness the launch of what is being hailed as a monumental turning point for continental infrastructure. Kenyan President William Ruto is hosting fellow regional leaders, including Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia. They are joined by West African dignitaries Romuald Wadagni of Benin and Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové of Togo, signaling an unprecedented wave of pan-African backing for the venture.

The $16 billion facility represents the Dangote Group's largest energy investment outside of Nigeria.

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Speaking on the strategic choice of location, Aliko Dangote revealed why the massive project was ultimately moved to Kenya's coast after initial development plans to build it in Tanga, Tanzania fell through. He emphasized that the geopolitical and logistical positioning of Lamu makes it the ideal gateway to unify and serve the entire East African energy market.

For Dangote, the vision behind the facility extends far beyond local borders; it is fundamentally a regional asset designed to build a self-reliant economic ecosystem.

The refinery aims to directly supply refined petroleum products to an expansive market encompassing Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. By daily producing over 100 million litres of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, the project is structured to permanently eliminate East Africa's heavy, expensive reliance on imported foreign fuels, keeping billions of dollars within the regional economy.

This human capital model draws inspiration from the lessons learned during the development of Dangote's flagship refinery complex in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.

During the construction of the Lagos plant, the Dangote Group faced the massive challenge of a domestic technical skill shortage, initially forcing them to rely heavily on foreign technicians and specialized expatriates. Determined not to repeat that dynamic in East Africa, Dangote is prioritizing localized capacity-building from day one.

The Lamu project will utilize intensive training programs to upskill local Kenyan and East African engineers, preparing them to manage complex petroleum infrastructure. Dangote emphasized that the refinery serves as a gate; once operational, the highly skilled technical workforce it produces will naturally attract countless other secondary industries and manufacturing investments into the country.

In Lamu, inspected the vast fleet of heavy construction machinery that will be deployed in the construction of the Dangote East Africa Refinery. pic.twitter.com/Y1CjwsR2CP

-- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 30, 2026

President Ruto, who personally toured the Lagos refinery on September 25 at Dangote's invitation, strongly defended the project against recent local friction and legal pushback.

Addressing local land protests and a recent court order seeking to freeze progress on disputed land, President Ruto maintained that the investment is far too critical for the nation's future to be derailed. He noted that the refinery will fundamentally secure fuel reliability, stabilize pump prices, and anchor the country's long-term industrialization goals. Heavy logistical preparations are already well underway to support this mandate.

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The Kenya Ports Authority confirmed that the Port of Lamu has already received nearly 3,000 metric tonnes of specialized construction equipment aboard the MV Da Yang. Furthermore, the facility is designed to connect directly to deep-water crude supplies using 120 kilometres of subsea cables to seamlessly transport raw oil from ocean vessels straight to the refining units.

By integrating modern engineering practices with a steadfast commitment to regional integration, the Dangote East Africa Refinery is positioned to rewrite the economic narrative of the bloc.

For thousands of young African engineers and technical graduates, the Lamu project represents more than just a industrial plant; it is a historic opportunity to gain world-class expertise, build regional self-sufficiency, and establish Africa as a global powerhouse in energy independence.