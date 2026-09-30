Liberia: Three Drug Traffickers Sentenced to 20 Yrs - in RIA Drug Case

30 September 2026
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Stephanie M. Duncan

Monrovia — The 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County has sentenced two Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) officers and a Nigerian national to 20 years imprisonment each for their convictions in a major drug trafficking case.

Presiding Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie handed down the sentences on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, following the reading of the Supreme Court's mandate in the case.

The convicts are identified as Nigerian national Tony Obi and LDEA officers Lovertee L. Fallah and Joe Logan.

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The three were convicted earlier this month after a 12-member jury returned guilty verdicts in a case involving allegations of drug trafficking valued at approximately US$181,008 and L$63,201,600.

The Supreme Court's mandate, which was read on Monday, cleared the way for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court to proceed with the final sentencing of the defendants.

Following the reading of the mandate, Judge Willie sentenced each of the three defendants to 20 years in prison.

The case has drawn attention because two of the defendants are officers of the LDEA, the government agency responsible for combating illicit drugs in Liberia.

The prosecution had accused the defendants of involvement in a drug trafficking operation, leading to their prosecution and eventual conviction.

Nigerian national Tony Obi is expected to be deported to Nigeria after completing his 20-year prison sentence in Liberia.

The three defendants are expected to serve their sentences at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The sentencing brings the case to an end at the circuit court level following months of legal proceedings, the jury's guilty verdict, and the subsequent intervention of the Supreme Court.

Read the original article on New Republic.

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