Liberians Urged to Rally Behind Lone Star Today - LFA Mobilization Committee Calls for Massive Support

Monrovia — The National Team, Lone Star, faces another Herculean challenge when it takes on its Malian counterparts this afternoon at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, the second time the team will dawn the national colors in a week's time.

Ahead of the match dubbed "must win," the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Mobilization Committee has called on Liberians to turn out in large numbers and rally behind the Lone Star as the national team prepares to face Mali in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

Liberia is expected to take on Mali at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

LFA Secretary General for Mobilization Madam Randelle Youboth said the committee has been working to build nationwide support for the Lone Star through community outreach, media engagements, coordination with supporters and stakeholders, and other mobilization activities.

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She said the campaign is being conducted under the slogan, "I Love My Lone Star - Operation AFCON 2026/2027: Liberia Must Qualify."

Youtboth urged Liberians to put aside political, county and other differences and unite behind the national team.

She encouraged supporters to wear the national colors, carry the Liberian flag and attend the match with their families and friends.

Youtboth also appealed to the players to remain focused and fight for every opportunity on the field, saying millions of Liberians are counting on them.

According to the committee, efforts are also being made to ensure that Liberians outside Monrovia are included in the campaign.

The committee said buses carrying the Lone Star message have been deployed to several parts of the country, while radio jingles and media appearances are being used to encourage support for the team.

The committee also said it is engaging county superintendents and other stakeholders to help spread the message of national support for the Lone Star.

The mobilization campaign is intended to create a strong atmosphere around the national team and encourage Liberians to remain supportive regardless of the outcome of individual matches.

Youtboth said members of the mobilization committee are volunteers who are participating because of their love for Liberia and the national team.

She said the committee should be judged by its work, including how it mobilizes resources and brings Liberians together in support of the Lone Star, rather than by the political affiliations of individual members.

She also said the committee would remain available to face the media and the public even if Liberia fails to get the desired result.

According to her, losing a match should not mean abandoning the national team, stressing that the players remain Liberians and deserve continued support.

Meanwhile, former Lone Star player Kelvin Sebwe urged Liberians to continue believing in the national team and avoid giving up on the players.

Reflecting on his experience with the Lone Star, Sebwe recalled Liberia's past football achievements and said determination and unity played an important role in those moments.

He argued that football success is not based only on technical ability or financial resources, but also on mentality, commitment and the willingness of players to work together toward a common goal.

Sebwe encouraged current players to remain united and give their best whenever they wear the national colors.

He also called on fans to support the players instead of quickly turning against individual members of the team following poor performances.

The former Lone Star player specifically addressed criticism directed at players, including the goalkeeper, arguing that football is a team sport and that mistakes or weaknesses should not automatically be placed on one individual.

He said supporters should consider the team's overall performance and the circumstances leading to a goal or loss rather than blaming one player.

The discussion also touched on calls to make major changes to the national team.

Sebwe cautioned against the belief that dissolving the current team would automatically solve Liberia's football challenges.

He said the country has gone through similar situations in the past and that the focus should instead be on identifying weaknesses, improving the team and finding a way forward.

He also emphasized the importance of competition among players, saying players at the national level must earn their positions through performance.

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According to Sebwe, young and experienced players should compete fairly for places on the team, while coaches should make technical decisions based on performance and the needs of the team.

The mobilization committee said tickets for the match are available at several locations, including Total Fuel Fields, ATS, Freeport, Chronik Gas Station, ELWA Junction, Mylra People Road Junction, New Liberia, Congo Town, Passion Nightclub, the Sports Commission, 72nd Junction, Dwala and St. Mary.

Ticket prices include US$5 for the stadium wings, LD$200 for areas around the field and US$25 for VIP.

The committee also announced that supporters who wish to provide financial assistance to the national team can contribute through designated mobile money channels.

The committee said such contributions will support efforts connected to the Lone Star's campaign.

With the match against Mali approaching, the LFA Mobilization Committee is urging Liberians to turn out in large numbers, support the players and demonstrate national unity behind the Lone Star.