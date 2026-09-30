Mali/Liberia: Did Tommy Songo Sustain Injury Before Liberia's Defeat to Mali?

MONROVIA — Questions have emerged over whether goalkeeper Tommy Songo sustained an injury after he withdrew from Liberia's starting lineup during the warm-up before Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Mali in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Songo was named in Liberia's starting 11 but asked to be substituted shortly before kickoff, as confirmed by Lone Star Coach Mohammed Erradi during the post-match press conference.

According to Coach Erradi, the LISCR FC goalkeeper approached the goalkeeping trainer during warm-ups and said he could not continue.

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The development came shortly after Songo's name was announced over the stadium public-address system, with some supporters in the stands jeering the goalkeeper. The reaction grew louder before Songo asked to be replaced.

Coach Erradi neither confirmed nor denied that Songo had sustained an injury.

"During the warmup, Songo told his trainer that he could not play and asked to be substituted," Erradi said after the match. "We believe in Songo and will continue to work with him."

Songo was replaced by Ashley Williams before kickoff, raising questions about the issue that forced the late change.

The goalkeeper has faced continued criticism and online abuse whenever he represents the national team, with some supporters blaming him for previous Lone Star defeats.

Liberia suffered its second consecutive loss in Group K, falling to a late Mali goal at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The match remained scoreless for 78 minutes before Mali capitalized on a defensive mistake. Martial Tia collected the opportunity and scored in the 79th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Liberia pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but Mali defended its advantage to secure three points.

Erradi made three changes to Liberia's starting lineup from the team that lost 3-1 to Rwanda in Kigali in the opening Group K qualifier, with Mo Sangare, Nohan Kenneh and Ayouba Kosiah coming into the starting XI, while Jamal Arago, Sebastien Teclar and Philip Tarnue dropped to the bench.

Coach Adil Erradi sets the Lone Star up in a 3-5-2, with Franklin Nyenetue and Ayouba Kosiah leading the attack.

The defeat leaves Liberia with no points from its first two matches, while Mali strengthened its position in the group.

Elsewhere in Group K, Rwanda kept its qualification hopes alive with a 2-1 away victory over Cape Verde on Tuesday.

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Rwanda came from behind and held on through a tense final period to secure three points. Cape Verde started strongly, but Rwanda responded and defended its lead through six minutes of added time.

The result gives Rwanda an important boost as the race for qualification from Group K continues.