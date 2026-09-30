West Africa: Liberia Climbs to Third in West Africa, 19th in Africa After Chess Olympiad

MONROVIA — Liberia made significant gains at the 2026 World Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan, climbing 26 places globally and breaking into Africa's top 20 while producing five newly titled players.

Liberia improved from 157th to 131st in the world. In Africa, the country moved from 31st to 19th, while its West African ranking rose from seventh to third.

The performance marks one of Liberia's strongest advances on the international chess stage and continues the country's steady progress at the Olympiad.

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The tournament also delivered major individual achievements, with five Liberian players earning international titles.

Three players in the men's category earned the Candidate Master (CM) title. In the women's category, one player earned the Women Candidate Master (WCM) title, while Georgina Sackie became a Women FIDE Master (WFM).

Sackie was one of Liberia's top performers, scoring nine points from 11 games in the women's competition.

The 2026 tournament was Liberia's fourth appearance at the Chess Olympiad, adding another chapter to the country's growing international record.

At the 2018 Olympiad in Batumi, Georgia, Jacob K. Jallah became Liberia's second FIDE Master.

Six years later, at the 2024 Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, Abigail Karyah earned the Women FIDE Master title. She did not join Liberia's 2026 delegation because of her studies in the United States.

Liberia's latest performance builds on those achievements, with five players earning new titles and the country improving its standing at the global, continental and regional levels.

The results point to growing depth in Liberian chess as the country continues to gain experience and recognition in international competition.

From Batumi to Budapest and now Uzbekistan, Liberia's successive Olympiad appearances have produced new titles and improved rankings, reflecting the continued development of chess in the country.