Nigeria: Independence - Govt Declares October 1 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark the 66th Independence anniversary of the country.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad on this year's celebration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria's warmth, welcoming spirit and love, together with the abundant wealth in its human capital and the richness of its land, make it "unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world."

He described the country as the beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the minister, peace and stability are a "necessary condition for the development of any nation."

He called on Nigerians to emulate the nation's founding fathers in their love for fatherland and to build a Nigeria of their dreams "that our children will be proud of."

"As we celebrate 66th years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built," he added.

Tunji-Ojo assured Nigerians that the administration, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, "will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes past."

He urged citizens to use the Independence celebration as an opportunity to demonstrate the values of "unity, patriotism, peaceful co-existence and mutual respect."

The minister added that "a new Nigeria is achievable." He said the Federal Government "remains committed to strengthening national security, improving public safety and creating an environment where citizens can live, work and pursue their legitimate aspirations with confidence."