Liberia: Nac Trains Journalists On Responsible HIV Reporting, Targets Misinformation

The National AIDS Commission of Liberia (NAC) has intensified collaboration with journalists to address HIV-related misinformation and promote accurate, balanced, data-driven and responsible reporting on the epidemic.

The initiative took center stage Tuesday, Sept. 29, during a media training on responsible reporting on HIV, bringing together journalists as part of efforts to strengthen their understanding of the national HIV response and improve the quality of information reaching the public.

Speaking at the training, NAC Chairperson Dr. Cecelia J. Nuta said journalists wield significant influence over public understanding and attitudes, making responsible reporting particularly important in addressing HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

"Journalists hold a unique power: the power to inform, to shape public perception, and to influence policy," Nuta said. "In the context of HIV, this power carries even greater responsibility."

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She warned that the way journalists frame and report HIV stories can either help eliminate stigma and misinformation or reinforce harmful perceptions about people living with HIV.

"The way stories are told can either break down stigma and discrimination, or reinforce them. They can empower communities, or deepen fear and misunderstanding," she said.

Providing an overview of the training, NAC Communication Lead Madam Gifty Clarke highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration with journalists to improve public access to credible and evidence-based HIV information.

The training sought to equip journalists with the knowledge and practical tools needed to produce accurate, balanced, ethical and data-driven stories on HIV, while helping them better understand relevant statistics, terminology and Liberia's national response.

The commission's training framework recognizes the media as an influential partner in shaping public understanding of HIV through news reports, talk shows, interviews, feature stories and social media.

Among other objectives, the exercise was designed to improve journalists' understanding of Liberia's national HIV response and strategic priorities, the Spectrum modeling process and key HIV indicators, as well as their ability to accurately interpret and communicate HIV statistics.

It also emphasized ethical, stigma-free and human rights-based reporting, particularly when covering people living with HIV and key populations.

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"Together, we will explore how accurate, sensitive, and ethical reporting can protect the dignity and rights of people living with HIV, promote evidence-based information rather than myths or stereotypes, encourage communities to seek testing, treatment, and support without fear of discrimination," Nuta said.

She said journalists would also be exposed to basic facts about HIV, Liberia's epidemiological profile, the national response and the impact misinformation can have on people living with HIV.

Nuta acknowledged the pressure journalists face in balancing deadlines, editorial demands and the need to produce compelling stories, saying the training was intended to provide practical approaches that can be applied in their daily work.

"We recognize the challenges you face in balancing deadlines, editorial pressures, and the need for compelling stories," she said. "That is why this training is not about technical knowledge, but is also about practical tools and strategies to help you report responsibly while still engaging your audiences."

The commission expects the training to contribute to more accurate HIV-related media content, reduce misinformation and stigmatizing narratives

and strengthen collaboration between NAC and media institutions. Media Training Overview Revise

"Let us work together to ensure that every headline, every broadcast, and every article contribute to reducing stigma, advancing human rights, and strengthening the fight against HIV," Nuta said.