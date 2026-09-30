Nigeria: 29 Nigerian Universities Make the 2027 Rankings

Twenty-nine Nigerian universities have been ranked in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, with Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos emerging as the country's highest-ranked institutions.

The three universities were jointly placed in the 801-1000 global band in the rankings released by Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday.

Nigeria had 24 universities ranked in the 2026 edition, meaning five additional institutions made the global ranking this year.

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The five institutions making their debut in the ranked category are Osun State University, University of Maiduguri, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Kwara State University and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Covenant University also returned to the top position among Nigerian universities after the institution dropped to third place in last year's national ranking, when the University of Ibadan and University of Lagos jointly occupied the top spot.

The latest edition places Covenant University, UI and UNILAG in the same 801-1000 global band.

They are followed by Ahmadu Bello University, Bayero University, Landmark University and the University of Ilorin, which were placed in the 1001-1200 band.

THE said its 2027 ranking assessed 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories using 17 performance indicators grouped into five broad areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

UNILAG leads in research quality

The ranking also showed differences in the performance profiles of Nigerian universities across the five broad areas.

The University of Lagos recorded the highest research quality score among Nigerian universities, with 67.8 points.

Bayero University, Kano, recorded the strongest international outlook among Nigerian institutions, while Covenant University posted the highest industry score, reflecting its performance in university-industry links.

Globally, the University of Oxford retained the number one position for the 11th consecutive year.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the University of Cape Town was the highest-ranked institution, rising to joint 147th globally from joint 164th in the previous edition.

THE said the number of ranked universities in sub-Saharan Africa increased from 55 in 2026 to 69 in 2027, with Nigeria accounting for the largest number of ranked institutions in the region.

Nigeria's 29 ranked universities

Covenant University -- 801-1000

University of Ibadan -- 801-1000

University of Lagos -- 801-1000

Ahmadu Bello University -- 1001-1200

Bayero University -- 1001-1200

Landmark University -- 1001-1200

University of Ilorin -- 1001-1200

Babcock University -- 1201-1400

Osun State University -- 1201-1400

University of Nigeria, Nsukka -- 1201-1400

Federal University of Technology, Minna -- 1401-1600

Nnamdi Azikiwe University -- 1401-1600

Obafemi Awolowo University -- 1401-1600

University of Benin -- 1401-1600

University of Jos -- 1401-1600

University of Maiduguri -- 1401-1600

Federal University of Technology, Akure -- 1601-1800

Federal University of Technology, Owerri -- 1801-2000

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology -- 1801-2000

Lagos State University -- 1801-2000

Olabisi Onabanjo University -- 1801-2000

University of Calabar -- 1801-2000

Delta State University, Abraka -- 2001+

Ekiti State University -- 2001+

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta -- 2001+

Federal University Oye-Ekiti -- 2001+

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Kwara State University -- 2001+

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike -- 2001+

University of Port Harcourt -- 2001+

A further 33 Nigerian universities were listed as "reporter" institutions. According to THE, the designation applies to institutions that submitted data but did not meet the eligibility requirements for a global ranking.

Among them are Abia State University, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Adamawa State University, Ajayi Crowther University, Akwa Ibom State University, Aletheia University, Al-Hikmah University, Ambrose Alli University, Augustine University, Baze University, Bells University of Technology, Bingham University, Bowen University, Nile University of Nigeria, Rivers State University, University of Cross River State and University of Delta.

THE said universities are eligible for the World University Rankings where they teach undergraduates, undertake research across a range of subjects and have published at least 1,000 research publications between 2021 and 2025, with a minimum of 100 publications annually.