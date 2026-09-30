Nigeria: Peter Obi Lies Recklessly - Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, has criticised former Anambra State governor Peter Obi over his call for greater Federal Government investment in sports.

Onanuga, in a post on X on Wednesday, accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate of making what he described as reckless claims about the government's investment in the sector.

"Headlines don't lie like Peter Obi lies, recklessly," Onanuga wrote.

"His poor sports record as governor is well documented in the archives," he said.

Onanuga further alleged that athletes with disabilities in the state were also treated "shabbily" during Obi's tenure.

He also questioned Obi's call for increased Federal Government spending on sports, citing his assessment of the former governor's record in Anambra.

"Today, he talks, very glibly, of course, about the need for the FG to invest in sport, when, as governor for 8 years, he treated.

Anambra sportsmen and women and even, unconscionably, the physically challenged sportsmen and women shabbily," he wrote.

His comments followed Obi's recent call for greater investment in sports after attending a Nigeria Premier Football League match between Ikorodu City and Enugu Rangers at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

Obi had expressed concern over the state of sports development in Nigeria, saying the country had abundant sporting talent but lacked the vision and commitment to turn it into opportunities for young people.