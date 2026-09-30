Zimbabwe: Wicknell Chivayo and Wife, Lulu, Killed in Helicopter Crash - Report

Cape Town — Six people died when a helicopter crashed in Marondera Rural on Wednesday evening. The government said there were no survivors.

NewZimbabwe.com reported that the dead include businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lulu. The government has not yet named any of the victims, and said the Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm their identities in due course.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said the aircraft carried one high-profile businessman, three other passengers and two pilots. He extended the government's condolences to the victims' families and friends.

Police said the helicopter went down at around 5pm. Officers were at the scene on Wednesday evening, and the force said it would release further details once they had been established.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash, and it is not yet clear where the flight originated or where it was headed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as police confirm the victims' names and the circumstances of the crash.