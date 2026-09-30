Nigeria: European Vacation - I Enjoyed Myself, Says Tinubu

29 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

President Bola Tinubu has said he enjoyed his month-long vacation in Europe.

The President said this in a brief chat with journalists at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on Tuesday evening.

"Mr. President, good to have you back. How was your vacation?" a reporter asked.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I enjoyed myself," responded the President, who was surrounded by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau; Rt. Hon. Abas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Reacting to concerns about his health condition while away from the country, the President said, "Rumours will always emanate from politics. The fact remains that I'm here, healthy, sound and ready to go. Ready to kick, ready to walk. There's nothing wrong."

The aircraft which conveyed him back to the country touched down at the Lagos airport around 6pm.

Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 and spent about a week in London before travelling to Paris, where he held a number of engagements, including a private dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and meetings with business leaders.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier on Tuesday said Tinubu chose to return through Lagos first to honour the memory of Chief MKO Abiola.

The president is expected to attend the October 1 premiere of a film honouring the late Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Lagos.

While in Lagos, he is also expected to meet political leaders and associates before returning to Abuja.

His extended stay in Europe had drawn speculation and pressure from opposition parties, who demanded information on his whereabouts.

Onanuga had earlier announced that the vacation was extended "by a few days" and maintained that the president was hale and hearty.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.