Nigeria: European Vacation - I Enjoyed Myself, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he enjoyed his month-long vacation in Europe.

The President said this in a brief chat with journalists at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, on Tuesday evening.

"Mr. President, good to have you back. How was your vacation?" a reporter asked.

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"I enjoyed myself," responded the President, who was surrounded by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau; Rt. Hon. Abas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Reacting to concerns about his health condition while away from the country, the President said, "Rumours will always emanate from politics. The fact remains that I'm here, healthy, sound and ready to go. Ready to kick, ready to walk. There's nothing wrong."

The aircraft which conveyed him back to the country touched down at the Lagos airport around 6pm.

Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 and spent about a week in London before travelling to Paris, where he held a number of engagements, including a private dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and meetings with business leaders.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier on Tuesday said Tinubu chose to return through Lagos first to honour the memory of Chief MKO Abiola.

The president is expected to attend the October 1 premiere of a film honouring the late Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Lagos.

While in Lagos, he is also expected to meet political leaders and associates before returning to Abuja.

His extended stay in Europe had drawn speculation and pressure from opposition parties, who demanded information on his whereabouts.

Onanuga had earlier announced that the vacation was extended "by a few days" and maintained that the president was hale and hearty.