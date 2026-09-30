Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: AFCON Qualifier - Guinea-Bissau Humble Super Eagles 3-0

29 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Nigeria suffered a shock but deserved 3-0 defeat at the hands of Guinea-Bissau in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers, on Tuesday.

The hosts were totally dominant against their supposedly more illustrious opponents, and fully deserved their win secured by goals from dangermen Franculino Dju, Mama Balde, and Alvaro Djalo at the 24 September stadium.

The opener arrived on 15 minutes as Nigeria failed to heed earlier warnings, Dju curling expertly into the far corner after creating some space on the edge of the area off Bruno Onyemaechi at left back, hitting the back of the net for 1-0.

The Super Eagles were sloppy and a bumpy pitch added to their struggles as they conceded again in the 66th minute. The goal came from the right back position, with Balde dribbling past Bright Osayi-Samuel before slotting beyond a static Nwabali for 2-0.

The clincher came deep in added time from a counter attack as Nigeria sought a goal back.

Djalo collected the ball in Nigeria's half and teased his way into the edge of the penalty area where his low shot strolled into the net to seal their biggest ever win against Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau are top of Group L with six points while Nigeria has three points from two matches, with four more matches to play in the AFCON 2027 qualification campaign.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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