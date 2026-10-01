Nigeria: Nollywood Bids Farewell to Legend Olu Jacobs As Stars Pay Tributes

Top Nollywood stars, cultural icons, and government dignitaries gathered in Lagos for an evening of tributes and performances to honor late movie icon Olu Jacobs, following his passing on September 16, 2026.

The event featured heartfelt recollections from his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, their sons Gbenga and Soji, and prominent figures including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, Norbert Young, and the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Opening the tributes, his son Soji shared intimate reflections on growing up with his father, noting how he fiercely protected their family life.

"I didn't really watch his films back then. For me, he was simply Dad. We were very close because he was magnetic and genuine in his movement," Soji said. "As much as the industry loved him and as possessive as they were of him, he always drew a fine line between that world and ours. He protected our privacy fiercely."

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Actor Norbert Young reflected on their years working together on the iconic 1980s detective series Third Eye, highlighting Jacobs' discipline and professional mentorship.

"He loved to talk back then, and I loved to listen," Young said. "I became the actor I am today from listening to him at least once a week during the time we shot 'Third Eye."'

Playwright and scholar Ahmed Yerima brought warmth to the occasion, sharing a lighthearted anecdote about the intensity Jacobs brought to every role.

"The only time I forgot the lines in my own play was when Uncle Olu and I were playing a scene, and he started crying. I was like, 'I never remembered writing tears into this scene.' But he made that moment unforgettable," Yerima said.

Actresses Hilda Dokubo and Kate Henshaw focused their tributes on Jacobs' paternal nature behind the scenes.

Dokubo recalled being starstruck when she first worked alongside him.

"I was mopping and not looking. He later touched me and I thought I would jump out of my skin, but he calmed me down and said, 'Don't worry, everything will be OK. Read with me.' That was how I finally got comfortable," Dokubo shared.

Henshaw added details about his legendary generosity on set.

"Uncle Olu always came prepared with snacks and coffee. Once, when we were almost stranded on a remote set, Uncle Olu just said, 'Never mind.' He brought out his leather bag, and inside were mixed vegetables, sausages, and everything we needed," Henshaw said.

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Sola Sobowale recalled how early praise from Jacobs boosted her career confidence.

"Uncle Olu stood among us, looked at me, and said to the room, 'Have you seen Sola Sobowale? She is a great actor.' That moment changed everything for me," Sobowale said.

Richard Mofe-Damijo expressed deep gratitude for Jacobs' mentorship, sharing a lifelong lesson he learned from him.

"That lesson has lived with me all my life. He said to me, 'There are no small actors, and there are no small lines. But if you are not mindful of the small lines, you will become a small actor,"' RMD stated.