Nigeria At 66

editorial

We should strive for a state where governance matches the expectations of the citizenry

Every nation is perpetually engrossed in the quest for the realisation of its founding ideals. Very few are anywhere near that goal. Nigeria, which marks its 66th Independence anniversary today, remains a work in progress. There may be disagreements as to how best to create a fair, equitable and prosperous nation but has Nigeria survived a nasty civil war that could have extinguished less fortunate states. We have a diversity that others envy. We are educated, enterprising and optimistic. The world's two most antagonistic faiths co-exist. Our brilliant citizens lead some of the world's most successful organisations and most profitable corporations. Amid all this, Nigeria remains a young nation with rusty ancient maladies.

However, there is a strong consensus that given our human and natural resource endowments, Nigeria has not fared too well compared to its peers in the congregation of nations. Today, members of the generation of Nigerians who were around in 1960 have a right to sigh in disquiet. At 66, most of Nigeria's age grade nations have made commendable progress. Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore have all become globally notable nations. The much that can be said about Nigeria today is that it has enormous potential. To most Nigerians, 66 years of independence have not translated into much even when the concept of nationhood has persisted and survived.

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In many ways, the age of nations can measure their achievement in established identities, stable cultures and a global reputation for good or ill. The sorry state of our public utilities does not match our bulging population. Worse still, our democracy has largely been more formal than substantial. We have embraced democracy as a ritual observance rather than an instrument of economic development and social advancement.

Our leaders must understand that the mere passage of time does not confer greatness on nations. Nor does platitudes, no matter how repetitive. It is the realisation of promises made at the foundation and the hopes raised at the beginning that matter most. Even the enemies of Nigeria do not deny its social and economic potential, despite the generations of waste and abuse it has so far experienced. Also, as home to about one out of every four black persons on earth, its abundance of human resources is not in doubt. But there is a leadership challenge at all levels of governance, and that holds us back. On a day such as this, therefore, people in leadership positions must reflect on some of those things that are keeping the country down.

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Despite recent measures that have pauperised majority of Nigerians, profligacy remains the name of the game for public officials at all levels of government in our country. We therefore call on the federal government and the 36 states to begin to cut down on the waste that is now associated with government. We suggest a review of government spending and, more importantly, a rethink of the cost of maintaining our public office holders. Most of the resources being wasted can be deployed to areas of pressing challenges both at the federal level and in the states.

The challenge of the next three decades as Nigeria pursues centennial goals is therefore how to escape from the doldrums of insecurity, avoidable poverty and state incompetence. We need to evolve into a more efficient and more meritocratic state in which the conduct of state affairs matches the general expectations of the citizenry and civil society. To change that narrative would require a new mindset by both the leaders and the citizens.One, government must do more to provide security and insulate Nigerians from the effects of the catastrophe that has overtaken the land. Two, the withering economy must be reinvigorated and put Nigerians back on their feet.Over and above all, we must all commit to the unity of our country and its diversity.

We wish all Nigerians happy 66th Independence anniversary.