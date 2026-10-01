Nigeria: Jimoh Ibrahim Gives Reason for Tinubu's Absence At UNGA

He pointed out that the presidents of South Africa, China, Russia, and other countries were not present at the gathering.

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has defended President Bola Tinubu's absence from the 81st United Nations General Assembly, noting that many other countries' leaders were represented at the gathering.

"Most of the speakers were represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice President. Do you want President Tinubu to get into the plane, move down to New York and speak for 15 minutes when 60 per cent of the speaking list are represented?" he said.

Mr Ibrahim argued that the president did not need to leave other pressing national issues for the UN General Assembly in New York when several world leaders were also absent.

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He pointed out that the presidents of South Africa, China, Russia and other countries were not present at the gathering.

He said that Vice President Kasim Shettima adequately represented Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu's absence from the 81st UNGA, held last week, triggered criticism from many Nigerians on social media. It also raised questions about his repeated absence from the UNGA and from other International gatherings.

Mr Tinubu has been absent from the UN annual gathering three times in a row. He did not attend the 80th UN General Assembly in 2025 and the 79th assembly in 2024. In all three, his vice president represented him.

At the time of the UN assembly, Mr Tinubu was away in France on a "working vacation." PREMIUM TIMES reported that he left Nigeria on 30 August for London to begin a three-week annual leave, and later travelled to Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and French businessman Vincent Bolloré a few days before the UNGA.

His absence from the country was also questioned, with the presidency insisting that he has continued to perform his official duties despite being away.

In defence of the president, Mr Ibrahim said his working leave does not violate the Constitution.

He said, "Human beings are not machines. The president hasn't committed any offence. Did he breach any provision of the Constitution?

"A working leave is completely different from absolute leave; if we understand that distinction, what are you worrying about? Even I, who have just resumed work as the chair of budget in the UN, am looking for leave."

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Mr Ibrahim also argued that Nigeria still retained its prominent seating position at the gathering despite Mr Tinubu's absence.

He said he ensured that Nigeria retained its prominent position at the gathering as promised.

"Do you think it is easy for a country to sit at number six in the front row? Don't you know it is a country sitting at number 193 and your country is sitting at number six? When did I get here?" he said.