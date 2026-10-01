Nigeria: Govt Declares October 1 Public Holiday As Nigeria Mark's 66th Independence Anniversary

Abuja — The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

The minister congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad, urging citizens to use the anniversary to reflect on the nation's journey since independence and renew their commitment to building a more united, peaceful and prosperous country.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised the importance of peace and stability to national development, calling on Nigerians to emulate the patriotism and love for country demonstrated by the nation's founding fathers.

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He said Nigeria's diversity remains a major strength and expressed optimism that a better and more prosperous nation is achievable through collective determination.

"As we celebrate 66 years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built," the minister said.

The minister also reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that the administration would continue working towards a better Nigeria for all citizens.

He urged Nigerians to make the Independence anniversary an opportunity to demonstrate unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, while honouring the sacrifices of the country's past heroes.

Tunji-Ojo further assured citizens that the Federal Government remains committed to strengthening national security, improving public safety and creating an environment where Nigerians can live, work and pursue their legitimate aspirations with confidence.

Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960, and will mark its 66th Independence Anniversary on Thursday.

The minister wished Nigerians a happy 66th Independence Anniversary.