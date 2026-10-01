Nigeria: ICPC Ranks Among Nigeria's Most Transparent Public Institutions

press release

The latest assessment by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) placed the Commission second among 518 federal institutions assessed nationwide.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reinforced its standing as one of Nigeria's leading public institutions in transparency and institutional integrity, recording an impressive 80.13 per cent in the 2026 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII).

The latest assessment by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) placed the Commission second among 518 federal institutions assessed nationwide, and among only four institutions that attained the Index's "Excellent" performance band of 70 per cent and above.

ICPC's performance represents a further improvement on its 2025 rating, when the Commission scored 78.13 per cent and placed third among 575 institutions. Its score rose by two percentage points to 80.13 per cent in 2026, moving the Commission from third to second position nationally.

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Welcoming the rating, the Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, expressed delight at the Commission's performance, describing the outcome as an encouragement to deepen the institutional reforms and transparency measures being implemented by the Commission.

"I am delighted that the progress we are making as a Commission is being independently recognised. For an anti-corruption agency, we understand that we must not only demand transparency, accountability and integrity from other public institutions; we must also demonstrate these values in our own systems and operations," the Chairman said.

Dr. Aliyu, however, stressed that the Commission would not be complacent about the achievement, pledging that greater attention would be devoted to improving performance across all the thematic areas covered by the Transparency and Integrity Index.

"This rating is an encouragement for us to do more. We will carefully examine our performance across all the thematic areas, identify where improvements are required and strengthen the necessary systems. Our objective is to perform even better in the 2027 assessment and continue to demonstrate the standards of transparency and integrity that we expect from other public institutions," he added.

The Chairman further commended the management and staff of the Commission for their contributions to the achievement and charged them to regard the rating as an incentive to further strengthen transparency, accountability and professionalism in the discharge of the Commission's mandate.

The result is particularly significant against the backdrop of generally low transparency ratings across the federal public sector. According to the 2026 assessment, only eight of the 518 institutions assessed scored above 50 per cent, while only four attained the "Excellent" benchmark of 70 per cent and above.

The Index measures the performance of public institutions in areas covering the disclosure of financial information, procurement and contracting information, human resources, anti-corruption measures and mechanisms for citizens' engagement.

It also assesses the availability of budget and financial records, recruitment and staff information, anti-corruption and whistleblowing policies, as well as avenues through which citizens can obtain information and participate in public processes.

The Commission's latest performance sustains an upward trajectory in the annual assessment. In 2025, ICPC placed third with 78.13 per cent, behind the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). In 2026, its score improved to 80.13 per cent, lifting the Commission to second position nationally.

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The achievement also reinforces the Commission's longstanding position that anti-corruption institutions must lead by example by strengthening internal systems that promote transparency, accountability and ethical conduct. Dr. Aliyu has previously emphasised that transparency and accountability should operate as practical institutional principles, supported by innovation, strong systems and public participation.

The 2026 Transparency and Integrity Index was unveiled in Abuja on Monday, 28 September 2026, in the presence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi; and representatives of government institutions and civil society organisations.

CeFTPI established the Transparency and Integrity Index in 2021 as an annual evidence-based assessment of public institutions, with an emphasis on proactive disclosure, accountability, citizens' access to information and institutional mechanisms for preventing corruption.