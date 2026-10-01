Nigeria: Tanzania Removes Nigeria From Referral Visa Category

The department said it is officially removing Nigeria from this category following amendments to its regulations.

Nigerians traveling to Tanzania will no longer need additional immigration clearance under Tanzania's "referral visa" category.

The Tanzania Immigration Department disclosed in a statement issued last Friday that it has removed Nigerian nationals from its Referred Visa category.

The department said it is officially removing Nigeria from this category following amendments to its immigration regulations.

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"The Immigration Department informs the public that citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been officially removed from the Referred Visa Category, following published amendments in the Government Gazette number 246 of 2026," the statement read.

This means Nigerians will no longer be required to obtain any additional travel clearance aside from securing a visa.

The department also declared that the new directive would take effect immediately.

"With immediate effect, Nigerian nationals traveling to the United Republic of Tanzania are no longer subject to referral visa restrictions and will follow standard visa application procedures through the official immigration online portal or designated entry points," it also said,

This change is expected to simplify travel arrangements for Nigerians visiting Tanzania for tourism, business, study, or other permitted purposes.

Tanzania's referral visa system often requires foreigners from countries on its list to receive additional clearance from the immigration authorities.

The country has 27 countries on its list, aside from Nigeria. Applicants in this category cannot rely on the ordinary visa-on-arrival process. Instead, they must apply in advance and wait for approval before travelling.

Countries in this category are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Lebanon.

Others are: Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Pakistan, Palestine, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Somaliland, Sierra Leone, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.