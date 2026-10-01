Malawi: Chivayo, the Tycoon Who Bought His Way Into Malawi's Elite, Killed in Helicopter Crash

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo -- the flamboyant tycoon whose eye-watering K1.7 billion (£800,000/$1 million) donation to a charity chaired by Malawi's First Lady sparked a political firestorm -- has died in a horror helicopter crash, according to reports from Harare.

Chivayo, 45, known for his jet-set lifestyle of private planes and lavish shopping sprees, was killed alongside his wife Lucy "Lulu" Muteke when the aircraft came down in the Marondera Rural area east of Harare on Wednesday, Zimbabwean news site ZimLive reported. Six people were on board in total -- and none survived.

Nick Mangwana, Zimbabwe's permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, confirmed the devastating news in a statement. "Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash," he said.

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Police said the helicopter went down at around 5pm. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

ZimLive was first to break the news of Chivayo's death, with NewZimbabwe.com and prominent Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono also confirming that the businessman and his wife had been killed.

Chivayo was never a man to do anything by halves. His social media feeds were a relentless showcase of private jets and extravagant spending -- the full trappings of self-made wealth -- cementing his status as one of the most eye-catching figures to emerge from Zimbabwe's business scene since 2024, as he expanded his influence across the region.

He had, until recently, enjoyed a close relationship with Malawi's former president Lazarus Chakwera -- a friendship that appeared to lose some of its shine after Chakwera's shock election defeat last year.

But ever the survivor, Chivayo swiftly pivoted, later securing a reception with President Peter Mutharika, in a move critics suggested showed either remarkable adaptability -- or simply that his political loyalties were for sale to whoever held power.

His K1.7 billion donation to Beautify Malawi, the charity chaired by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, thrust the organisation into an unwanted spotlight, raising awkward questions about the tycoon's motives and his cosy ties to Malawi's political elite.

It also emerged that Chivayo had splashed out on luxury cars for Malawian politicians -- including one gifted to the First Lady's son, Tadikila.