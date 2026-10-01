Kenyan President Ruto Mourns 'Dear Friend' Chivayo After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Kenyan President William Ruto has mourned controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, describing him as a "dear friend" after he was killed alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Chivayo, Muteke, two pilots and a security aide died when the helicopter crashed in the Marondera area east of Harare on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Ruto said Chivayo's sudden death was a painful loss to his family, friends and those who knew him.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe," Ruto said.

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"Their sudden departure is a painful loss to their families, friends and all who knew them," he added.

Ruto said he would remember Chivayo for his warmth, energy and belief in Africa's potential.

"Wicknell was a dear friend whose warmth touched many people. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent.

"May God grant Wicknell, Lucy and all those who perished eternal rest."

Chivayo, an ex-convict who was in his early 40s, rose to prominence through his business interests, particularly energy and infrastructure projects involving his company Intratrek Zimbabwe. He became widely known through the long-running Gwanda Solar Project and later built a highly visible public profile around his wealth, lavish gifts and close relationships with political and religious figures.

His business career was also dogged by controversy.

Beyond Zimbabwe, Chivayo developed relationships with senior political figures across the region and was repeatedly seen with Ruto at State House and other private and official settings in Kenya. His proximity to African leaders became a prominent part of his public persona.

The circumstances surrounding Wednesday's crash remained under investigation, with authorities yet to announce its cause.