Ghana/Gambia: 'Two Easy Goals Killed Our Morale' - Carlos Queiroz Reacts After Black Stars' Shocking Defeat

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz says two soft goals conceded just before half-time destroyed his team's morale and turned the game against them.

Ghana were in total control at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, leading 2-0 through Ernest Nuamah's penalty and Felix Afena-Gyan's low drive, and looked set for a comfortable win.

But the Scorpions pulled one back from the spot and snatched an equaliser before the break, leaving the home side stunned.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This was one of those days when everything went wrong for our team. Especially in the first half after we were leading 2-0. We conceded two goals very easily, and those two goals turned the story of the game around," Queiroz said after the match.

Related Articles

According to him, "At the moment we should have gone for an easy result in the second half, those two goals in the first half killed the morale and made my players nervous. That was one of the reasons we were not able to perform well in the second half."

The Portuguese trainer also defended his midfield choices and his decision not to start some of the new faces, insisting he has never been afraid to give opportunities to youngsters.

"Never in my life am I afraid to start a new player. Giving opportunities to players at 17, 18 years old has always been my benchmark," he stressed.

Queiroz reserved special praise for substitutes Ibrahim Sulemana and Augustine Boakye, who lifted the team after coming on.

"I think Ibrahim came very well into the game, he had a good performance in the second half. He brought the team forward. Augustine brought the team forward as well," he noted.

On Boakye, who earned his first Black Stars call-up under Queiroz for the World Cup, he added: "I called him for the first time to the national team for the World Cup. Everybody was surprised by that. Now you saw during the game, step by step, that he is a player who deserves to be here."

He explained that with several players short of game time, including Kojo Oppong Peprah, Kwasi Sibo and Sulemana, he had to manage the squad carefully, especially after starting the game with only two fit centre-backs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have the best players available to play this game. When some of our players are not on fresh legs, we have to make decisions to have solutions," Queiroz said.