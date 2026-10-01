Nigeria: Independence Anniversary - Tinubu Promises Stronger Primary Healthcare for Poor Nigerians

1 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Fortune Eromonsele

President Bola Tinubu says his administration will continue to strengthen primary healthcare as part of efforts to improve essential public services for poorer Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to strengthen primary healthcare services for poorer Nigerians as part of his administration's efforts to improve access to essential public services.

Mr Tinubu, in a televised address marking the country's 66th Independence Anniversary, said his administration would work with state and local governments to strengthen primary healthcare, basic education, and other essential public services poorer Nigerians depend on.

"That is why, working with our states and local governments, we will continue to strengthen primary healthcare, basic education, and the essential public services poorer Nigerians depend on most," he said.

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