Liberia: World Bank Challenges Journalists to Tell Liberia's Untold Stories

World Bank Group Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen has challenged Liberian journalists to move beyond reporting official statistics and headline events to uncover the untold stories of citizens and communities whose experiences are shaping the country's development.

Wallen said the media has a unique opportunity to explain what national development figures mean in the lives of ordinary Liberians, urging journalists to use their presence across counties, districts and communities to bring neglected issues and voices into the national conversation.

"While journalists all around the world may write about Liberia, the Press Union of Liberia has a distinct advantage. You are here - on the ground in counties, districts, and communities across this great country," Wallen said.

She made the call Wednesday, September 30, 2026, while delivering the keynote address at the 62nd Anniversary celebration of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) in Monrovia.

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The celebration was held under the theme "Empowering Independent Media for Democracy, Accountability and Sustainable Development in Liberia."

Wallen said the media's greatest contribution to Liberia's future could come from its ability to go beyond numbers and official narratives to document the realities of people across the country.

"You play an incomparable role in going beyond the numbers to uncover the stories of Liberians countrywide," she said.

She pointed specifically to national data being generated by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), including the recent Agriculture Census and forthcoming surveys on household expenditure and firms.

Rather than simply reporting the findings of those surveys, Wallen urged journalists to investigate the human stories behind the statistics and explain how economic and social conditions are affecting Liberians in their communities.

The World Bank official said such reporting could help answer critical questions about Liberia's development and its preparedness for the future.

She cited projections from Liberia's 2022 National Population and Housing Census indicating that the country's population could exceed eight million people by 2042.

"And each life has limitless potential," Wallen said, challenging journalists to examine what Liberia must do now to prepare for that future.

"What investments are needed now to prepare Liberia for realizing its national vision and laying the foundation for a prosperous, equitable and bright future for its growing population?" she asked.

According to Wallen, those questions should become part of the national development conversation, with journalists examining whether current investments and policies are adequate to meet the needs of Liberia's growing population.

She said the media has a responsibility to give greater visibility to people whose experiences can sometimes be overlooked in national policymaking.

"The voices of Liberia's farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, young people, women, children and communities' matter; you can help us to hear them," Wallen said.

Her comments came as Liberia's media sector marks more than six decades of organized journalism through the Press Union of Liberia.

Wallen said Liberian journalists have historically served as the "eyes and ears of society," documenting the country's experiences, giving voice to marginalized groups and influencing national conversations.

She said the role remains particularly important today because Liberia's development depends not only on physical infrastructure and investment but also on access to reliable information.

"Development depends on an informed public, and an informed public depends on a free and responsible press," she said.

Wallen said citizens need accurate information to understand policies affecting their lives, while investors and businesses require reliable information to make decisions.

She argued that responsible reporting on both Liberia's challenges and progress can contribute to greater transparency, public confidence and an environment conducive to inclusive and sustainable development.

But Wallen also warned that the media's responsibility is becoming more demanding as artificial intelligence and social media rapidly transform how information is produced and consumed.

Referencing the World Bank's 2026 World Development Report, The Promise of Artificial Intelligence, she said the rapid expansion of AI and social-media technologies presents opportunities while also making information accuracy more challenging.

"As it becomes harder to distinguish truth from fiction, journalism will be increasingly challenged to become more reliable, more rigorous and more indispensable," she said.

Wallen therefore urged journalists to reinforce the fundamentals of professional journalism, including verification, accuracy, fairness, context and accountability.

She said credibility remains the foundation of journalism and that public trust is earned through a sustained commitment to truth and transparency.

The World Bank country manager also reflected on the historical role of Liberia's media, noting that journalists have worked through some of the country's most difficult periods and continued to document national events and shape public understanding.

She referenced the World Bank's 2002 World Development Report, Building Institutions for Markets, which highlighted the media's potential to inform marginalized populations, improve public health, support commerce and strengthen governance.

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For Wallen, that history demonstrates that journalism is not separate from development, but forms part of the institutional environment needed for development to succeed.

"History and research make clear that independent and credible media is not an obstacle to development. It is part of the infrastructure of development," she said.

She encouraged journalists to take full advantage of their proximity to communities and to pursue stories that explain the realities behind government policies, development programs and economic statistics.

Wallen said every interview, photograph, broadcast and published story can influence how Liberia understands itself and how policymakers respond to citizens' needs.

"Every microphone you hold, every camera you operate, every interview you conduct, and every story you publish has influence and value," she said.

As Liberia looks toward a rapidly changing future, she urged the country's journalists to ensure that the stories of ordinary Liberians remain central to the national development narrative.

She said the PUL's 62nd anniversary should therefore not only celebrate the profession's history but also renew its commitment to documenting the country's present realities and asking the difficult questions that will help shape its future.