Gambia: Tolerance of Divergent Views and Dissenting Opinions

If The Gambia is to be a genuine democratic society its laws and general orders must reflect the rights given under sections 25 and 26 of the Constitution of The Gambia. Section 25(1) states:

"Every person shall have the right to freedom of association, which shall include freedom to form and join associations and unions, including political parties and trade unions."

Secondly section 26 (b) and (c) adds the following:

"Every citizen of The Gambia of full age and capacity shall have the right, without unreasonable restrictions--

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(a) to take part in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives;

(b) to vote and stand for elections at genuine periodic elections for public office, which elections shall be by universal and equal suffrage and be held by secret ballot;"

Hence a person in the civil service should only be required to have the right to belong to a political party or organisation, or stand for election. The only provision required of the public servant that is not draconian is what is stipulated in section 221 of the Constitution:

"1. A public officer shall respect and comply with the law and shall conduct himself or herself at all times in a manner which promotes confidence in the integrity of public office.

2. A public officer shall acquire such professional competence to enable him or her to perform the functions of his or her office with efficiency. He or she shall dispose promptly of the business of his or her office, shall devote adequate time to his or her duties, be punctual in attending work and expeditious in bringing to a conclusion any matter under his or her attention. A public officer shall require his or her staff to observe the same standards.

3. A public officer shall not, in the course of his or her official functions and without lawful excuse, do or cause to be done any action which is prejudicial to the rights of any other person.

4. In the exercise of his or her duties, a public officer shall avoid nepotism and favouritism."

Hence any government that aims to respect the sovereignty residing in each Gambia must carry out civil service reform eliminating any restriction for a civil servant to exercise his political rights with the condition that one could not show any prejudice based on political association.

Unfortunately, the colonial mentality is still being perpetuated by allowing president and government ministers to fully participate or express their political opinions or affiliations while trying to restrain those of civil servants. Gambia is urgently in need of removing the colonial yoke of civil servants should become the electoral agenda of any party in coalition.