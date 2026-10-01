Liberia: Kruah Draws the Line

A political dispute that erupted around the national football team has quickly become a test of how far the country's Lone Star campaign can remain above partisan politics, after Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia W. Kruah publicly rejected comments made by the chairman of the National Mobilization Committee, Rev. Dr. Luther Tarpeh.

Kruah's response was notable not only because Tarpeh serves as chairman of the committee responsible for mobilizing support for the national team, but also because he is chairman of the ruling Unity Party. Her decision to immediately distance the Ministry and the national-team mobilization effort from Tarpeh's political remarks signals an attempt to keep the government's youth and sports agenda--and particularly the Lone Star campaign--on a broader, more inclusive platform.

"As Minister of Youth and Sports, I do not agree with this post made by the Chair of the National Mobilization Committee," Kruah stated.

She added that while she intended to discuss the matter directly with Tarpeh, she felt compelled to make her disagreement public because his position had itself been expressed publicly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The role of Mobilization Chair is not meant to be divisive," Kruah said. "It should be the bridge between us the politicians (MYS, etc.) and the rest of the citizens who dearly love our Lonestar."

Then came the sentence that effectively framed the dispute, "This cannot be another CDC vs UP moment."

That intervention has placed the Minister at the center of a broader conversation about whether the national football project can mobilize the financial, political and popular support it needs without becoming entangled in the country's longstanding political rivalry.

The controversy emerged after Tarpeh thanked Liberians for what he described as an "amazing" turnout in support of the Lone Star, while also responding aggressively to critics whom he identified as supporters of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change.

Tarpeh defended the government's decision to address longstanding problems confronting the national team and argued that criticism from CDC supporters was politically motivated.

He questioned whether his critics were "still bittered" because he and others had helped remove the CDC from national power, and accused some of them of being unable to distinguish "between politics and an act of patriotic service."

His post went considerably further.

Tarpeh accused his critics of having "detestable reasoning capacity," referred to them as having "crab mentality," and said that, except for having friends within the CDC, he would campaign to send some of them "somewhere else" so they could "leave our country alone."

Those remarks transformed what had initially been a message of appreciation and defense of the Lone Star mobilization effort into a political controversy.

The reaction was swift.

One published response argued that Tarpeh's responsibility as head of a national football mobilization effort requires him to build bridges across political lines rather than intensify partisan divisions. Another commentator questioned whether someone who publicly attacks supporters of an opposition party can effectively mobilize the entire country behind the Lone Star.

The criticism is particularly significant because the LFA's own February announcement of Tarpeh's appointment described his task as mobilizing financial, logistical and other resources while engaging fans and grassroots stakeholders to rally national pride and support for the Lone Star.

In accepting the appointment, Tarpeh himself had called on Liberians "irrespective of their political, social and ethnic background" to join the mobilization effort.

That earlier appeal for broad participation makes the political tone of his latest post especially consequential.

Kruah's intervention therefore carries significance beyond the immediate disagreement with Tarpeh.

Rather than allowing the controversy to develop into a wider confrontation between government and opposition supporters, the Minister drew a distinction between political competition and the institutional responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Her formulation was direct--the mobilization chair should be a bridge, not a political dividing line.

That distinction is consistent with the broader architecture of Kruah's stated reform agenda for the Ministry.

In June, the Minister presented a six-pillar reform agenda covering governance and institutional reform, evidence and foresight, youth agency, sports as a national development system, creative-economy development, and strategic investment and resource mobilization.

The sports component, in particular, is being presented by the Ministry as a development system rather than simply a competition for results.

That makes national cohesion an important part of the politics surrounding the Lone Star.

The government's current football strategy has also involved attempts to broaden the resource base supporting the national team. In August, the Ministry announced a Presidential National Team Resource Mobilization Fundraising Initiative involving the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberia Football Association and the Ministry of State. The initiative was framed as a mechanism for building collective national and private-sector support behind Liberia's AFCON ambitions.

The President subsequently backed the effort, with the Executive Mansion describing the September fundraising dinner as an effort to strengthen the capacity of the national team. The government also announced increases in player appearance fees and winning bonuses from US1,000toUS2,500.

Against that backdrop, a public dispute in which the chairman of the LFA mobilization committee attacks a particular political constituency creates an obvious institutional problem: the campaign requires the support of precisely the broad cross-section of Liberians that partisan rhetoric can alienate.

Tarpeh, however, presented his position as a defense of the government's decision to intervene in longstanding problems within the national team.

He said that during his visit to Casablanca to watch Liberia's friendly against Libya, he held discussions with the team and identified challenges confronting the players.

According to Tarpeh, those concerns were subsequently elevated to the Legislature and Executive Branch.

"The President and our dynamic Youth and Sports Minister took on the challenge and agreed to address these issues confronting our national [team]," he wrote.

Tarpeh further declared that he was "proud to mobilize my government to show vested interest in the National Team," adding that he would do more if necessary.

His broader argument is not without context.

Earlier in the year, Tarpeh had publicly highlighted financial and welfare problems surrounding the Lone Star. In June, he told lawmakers that the team owed hotel bills in four countries and warned that poor player welfare was undermining Liberia's AFCON campaign. He subsequently told lawmakers that as much as US$10 million could be required for Liberia to mount a serious qualification effort.

In April, he had also called for greater technical stability, arguing that repeated coaching changes had undermined player development and team cohesion.

Thus, beneath the political confrontation is a substantive issue on which both Tarpeh and the Ministry appear to agree: Liberia's national team requires greater financial, administrative and institutional support.

The dispute is principally over how that support should be politically communicated and who should be included in the national conversation.

The incident comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Liberian football. The Lone Star has just begun its 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign in Group K. Liberia opened with a 3-1 defeat to Rwanda on September 25 before losing 1-0 to Mali in Monrovia on September 29. CAF reported that Mali's winning goal came in the 79th minute.

The results leave Liberia without a point after the opening two matches, while Rwanda moved to six points after also defeating Cape Verde in the second round.

That competitive pressure gives the national mobilization effort added importance.

The team needs resources. It needs supporters. It needs sponsors. It needs political cooperation. And it needs fans from across the political spectrum.

The campaign therefore has little room for a perception that support for the Lone Star is synonymous with support for one political party.

Tarpeh's critics have consequently focused less on his stated desire to improve the Lone Star and more on the language he used in defending that objective.

A commentary published following the controversy argued that Tarpeh should step aside from the mobilization committee, contending that his comments were inconsistent with the bridge-building responsibility attached to the position. It specifically highlighted his references to CDC supporters as "mentally deranged" and "crab mentality CDCians."

Another analysis described the controversy as evidence of the difficulty created by having an active chairman of the ruling party simultaneously serve as the face of a national football fundraising effort. It nevertheless distinguished questions about political perception from evidence that the committee itself is formally controlled by the Unity Party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LFA's reconstituted committee includes government officials, legislators, business leaders, entertainers and football administrators, suggesting that its formal structure is broader than one political organization.

The controversy is therefore less about whether Tarpeh has the right to express political views--he does--and more about whether those views are compatible with the expectations attached to his specific national football role.

The public disagreement, for the minister, provides an opportunity to reinforce what appears to be a central principle of her approach to youth and sports administration: national programs must be larger than partisan politics.

Her response did not reject Tarpeh's concerns about the Lone Star.

Instead, she challenged the manner in which political opponents were being addressed.

The larger issue may ultimately have little to do with either individual.

The national football team occupies a unique space in the country's public life. It is one of the few institutions capable of bringing together people who otherwise stand on opposite sides of Liberia's political divide.

That is why the political symbolism surrounding the Lone Star matters.

The current campaign is already confronting the practical challenges that Tarpeh has repeatedly identified: financing, player welfare, technical preparation and organizational coordination. Those issues require government, the LFA, businesses, lawmakers, fans and Liberians in the diaspora to work together.

A political argument that alienates one segment of that constituency can therefore become more than a social-media dispute; it can affect the broader environment in which national-team support is mobilized.

Kruah's swift response appears designed to prevent precisely that outcome.

The Minister's intervention has drawn that line publicly.

The question now is whether everyone involved in the Lone Star project can operate on the same side of it.