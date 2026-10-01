Liberia: Aitb DG Honored for Empathetic Leadership in Rwanda

Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) Director General Abraham Billy, Sr. has completed the 2026 Cohort 4 of the Public Sector Fellowship hosted by the African Leadership University (ALU) in Kigali, Rwanda, receiving additional recognition for demonstrating empathetic, supportive and inclusive leadership.

Billy emerged as Liberia's lone public-sector representative among 33 African fellows, renewing focus on skills, TVET reform and public-service transformation. His participation places Liberia within a continental leadership-development initiative focused on strengthening the capacity of public-sector leaders to design better services and respond more effectively to citizens' needs.

The ALU Public Sector Fellowship is designed specifically for mid- to senior-level public-sector leaders and focuses on understanding citizens' needs, developing citizen-centered services and applying product-thinking principles to improve public-sector delivery at scale.

For Billy, however, the significance of the fellowship extends beyond the completion of another professional program. His recognition for empathy has placed a human dimension on a leadership agenda often dominated by discussions about policies, budgets, institutional reform and performance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Gonet Academy Chief Empowerment Officer Mohammed Kerkulah, who congratulated Billy on the achievement, described the recognition as particularly meaningful because it reflected qualities thar are evident beyond Billy's formal position.

"Leadership is not only about the position one occupies; it is also about how we treat people, how we make others feel valued, and how we use our influence to create opportunities for others," Kerkulah posted on social media.

The Gonet CEO said Billy's recognition for empathetic leadership demonstrated the importance of combining institutional authority with an understanding of people.

His message also points to a broader question confronting African public institutions--whether leadership development should be measured only by technical competence and administrative performance or also by the ability of public officials to listen, collaborate, advocate for others and build inclusive institutions.

That distinction is especially relevant in Liberia's public sector, where reforms increasingly emphasize institutional performance and service delivery.

Billy's renewed focus now turns toward the work of the AITB and the country's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

In a message following his graduation, Billy linked the fellowship experience to what he described as the need to address the country's "training without opportunity" challenge through stronger TVET delivery.

That formulation is important because the country's skills-development challenge is not simply about increasing the number of people who receive training or certificates.

The more difficult question is what happens afterward.

Do graduates find employment? Can they create businesses? Are their skills aligned with industry demand? Do employers recognize their qualifications? And can training institutions adapt quickly enough to changes in the economy?

Billy has increasingly framed AITB's work around those questions.

In April, he told graduates of the National Cadet Program that young people should see themselves as leaders capable of improving systems rather than simply operating within them. He also argued that innovation combined with the right mindset can help young Liberians contribute to national development.

More recently, Billy has outlined reforms aimed at making TVET more responsive to Liberia's labor-market needs. Reports in September said government funding for AITB had increased substantially, with Billy linking the increased investment to efforts to transform TVET and create opportunities for young Liberians.

The value of a public-sector fellowship ultimately depends on whether knowledge gained outside the country is translated into institutional improvements at home.

ALU describes its Public Sector Fellowship as an initiative intended to equip experienced public-sector leaders with tools for creating citizen-centered solutions and improving public-service delivery.

That model, for a country like Liberia, has particular relevance as government institutions confront demands for greater efficiency, accountability and responsiveness.

Billy's position at AITB places him at the intersection of education, workforce development and economic opportunity.

The Bureau's mandate is closely connected to the question of how Liberia converts its young population into a productive workforce. Skills training can only generate broad economic value when it is connected to employers, entrepreneurship, technology, industry and actual employment opportunities.

That is why Billy's emphasis on eliminating the gap between training and opportunity is potentially more consequential than the fellowship credential itself.

Billy's colleagues at AITB also celebrated the milestone.

Deputy Director General for Operations Wesley D. M. Nyenatoh, Sr. described the achievement as evidence of Billy's commitment to continuous learning and better public service.

"Your hard work, humility, and quest for knowledge have paid off," Nyenatoh said. "You have shown us that true leadership is about continuous learning and serving better."

The comment captures an important dimension of leadership development--professional education is valuable not merely because it provides new knowledge, but because it can influence how leaders approach existing institutional problems.

For an agency responsible for strengthening technical and vocational education, that principle is particularly significant.

Billy's participation also gives Liberia an opportunity to connect its TVET reform agenda to broader African conversations about public-sector transformation.

The fellowship brings together leaders from different national systems and creates opportunities to exchange experiences around service delivery, innovation and institutional problem-solving.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The benefit, for Liberia, could extend beyond the individual fellow if the knowledge, relationships and approaches acquired through the program are shared with AITB staff, other government agencies, training institutions and industry partners.

That is where the distinction between individual leadership development and institutional transformation becomes important.

A fellowship can strengthen an individual leader. Institutional transformation requires that knowledge to spread through systems, policies, teams and measurable improvements.

Billy's own message following the fellowship suggested that he views graduation not as an endpoint but as a renewed mandate.

"Grateful. Inspired. Transformed. Ready for impact," he wrote.

That commitment will ultimately be tested not in Kigali but in Liberian classrooms, workshops, training centers and workplaces.

The AITB DG's recognition, for CEO Kerkulah, offers a broader lesson about what Liberia needs from its public-sector leaders.

"Keep leading with empathy. Keep creating opportunities. Keep making an impact," he said in congratulating the DG.

That message may ultimately be the most important takeaway from Billy's Kigali experience--public-sector leadership is measured not only by the authority a person holds, but by the quality of institutions they build, the people they empower and the opportunities their leadership creates.