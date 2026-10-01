For the second consecutive year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has dropped the traditional Independence Day military parade.

The development has left unanswered questions over why the ceremony has not returned.

This is despite the government's confirmation that officers accused of plotting a coup have been identified and are facing military trial.

Unlike previous years when October 1 celebrations culminated in a ceremonial military parade, guard of honour, military drills and other displays of national pageantry, the Federal Government's official programme for Nigeria's 66th Independence anniversary contained no parade.

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Instead, the government announced a low-key celebration comprising religious services, a public lecture and a nationwide presidential broadcast.

The decision is significant.

The military parade was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as recently as October 1, 2024, when Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries watched military drills, a colourful parade and the presidential change of guards.

It was, however, absent from the 2025 programme after the Federal Government announced on September 29 that the parade scheduled for the 65th anniversary had been cancelled.

At the time, the government did not give a detailed reason beyond saying that the cancellation did not diminish the significance of the anniversary and that other programmes would continue as scheduled.

The cancellation came against the backdrop of the arrest of military officers over allegations that later became a confirmed coup investigation.

But the connection between the two developments was disputed by the military at the time.

In October 2025, the Defence Headquarters rejected reports that the parade had been cancelled because of an alleged coup attempt.

It said the decision was to enable Tinubu to attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and allow members of the Armed Forces to sustain operations against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

The DHQ also said the officers initially arrested were being investigated for professional misconduct and that the process was a routine internal disciplinary matter.

Months later, however, the military position changed.

In January 2026, the DHQ confirmed that investigations had identified some officers as having allegations of plotting to overthrow the government.

It further noted that those with cases to answer would be arraigned before appropriate military judicial panels.

By July, reports on the prosecution of alleged coup suspects provided further details about the investigation.

This includes evidence concerning some of the officers arrested in 2025.

Yet, with the coup investigation now publicly acknowledged and the suspects facing due process, the military parade has not returned.

Instead, the Federal Government formally announced another low-key Independence Day celebration this year.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee inaugurated by the government said the 66th anniversary would comprise a World Press Conference, Juma'at service, church service, an Independence Day public lecture and the President's nationwide broadcast.

There was no military parade listed among the approved activities.

The government has not publicly said that the absence of the parade this year is connected to security concerns, the alleged coup plot or the ongoing prosecution of the suspects.

It has also not announced that the parade was cancelled this year, as it did in 2025.

Rather, the parade simply does not feature in the official programme released for the anniversary.

That has created a striking contrast with 2024, when the government staged a full military ceremony at the State House to mark the 64th anniversary.

Tinubu attended that event in person, arriving at the venue with his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, before being ushered onto the saluting dais for the national salute and anthem.

He subsequently inspected the guard of honour and watched military drills and the ceremonial change of guards.

The President's physical presence has also not been an obstacle this year.

Tinubu returned to Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, after spending about four weeks in Europe described as a working vacation by the Presidency.

The State House said he deliberately returned through Lagos to honour the memory of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

It said he would attend the premiere of a movie honouring Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre, Iganmu, on Independence Day.

The Presidency also said he would hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates in Lagos before returning to Abuja after his engagements there.

On the anniversary itself, his principal national engagement was the traditional broadcast to Nigerians.

Tinubu addressed the country from Lagos this morning, using his 66th Independence Day message to declare that Nigeria had moved from the difficult phase of economic reforms into an "age of prosperity."

The government's decision to keep this year's anniversary low-key was announced well before October 1.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on September 17, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the celebration would be low-key.

He cited the need to reflect on Nigeria's journey and the contributions of the country's founding fathers.

The programme subsequently released by the committee did not include the military parade raising questions about whether it can simply be described as a continuation of the 2025 security response.

There is no official statement saying the 2026 decision was taken because of the alleged coup plot.

Indeed, the government has not publicly linked this year's low-key celebration to the military investigation.

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The development is unfolding against a different security backdrop from the one officially presented last year.

Last year, Tinubu spent the anniversary period in Lagos and delivered his Independence Day broadcast from Dodan Barracks.

The State House later said he had spent ten days in Lagos, where he also commissioned the renovated National Theatre.

This year, his return to Lagos similarly coincides with the anniversary, but the official programme is considerably more restrained.

Rather than the spectacle of troops, military formations and ceremonial drills, the Federal Government's listed events have focused on religious observances, reflection, a public lecture and the President's address.

The absence of the parade therefore marks a clear departure from the format witnessed in the past, even as the government insists that the anniversary itself remains significant.

For now, neither the Presidency nor the Federal Government has publicly provided a specific explanation for why the military parade has not been restored in 2026.

The unanswered question is whether that explanation represents a broader shift in the government's approach to national celebrations or whether security considerations surrounding the military establishment continue to influence the format of the anniversary.

What is clear is that the traditional military spectacle that featured prominently in the 64th Independence anniversary is missing again this year, making 2025 and 2026 the first two consecutive Independence anniversaries under Tinubu in which the parade has not been held.