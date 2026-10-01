Liberia: MFDP Opens Fy2027 Executive Budget Hearings

The Government of Liberia will on Thursday, October 1, 2026, open its Executive Budget Hearings for Fiscal Year 2027, beginning a critical review of spending proposals as the government moves to formulate the country's next national budget.

The hearings, coordinated by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) through the National Budget Committee (NBC), will require government spending entities to defend their proposed programs, priorities and expenditure needs for the 2027 fiscal year.

The process is intended to scrutinize the budgetary requests of ministries, agencies and other spending entities before the proposed National Budget is finalized and submitted in accordance with Liberia's public financial management requirements.

Under the statutory budget process, the MFDP is required to consult spending entities on their programs, existing commitments and priorities before preparing and submitting the National Budget.

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The opening session on Thursday will bring together the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Special Presidential Project Coordinating Committee (SPPCC), and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

The three institutions oversee critical areas of government policy and operations, including Liberia's mineral and energy resources, coordination of priority presidential development projects, and public procurement and concessions.

During the hearings, the participating institutions are expected to present their proposed programs and activities and provide justification for the financial resources they are requesting for the coming fiscal year.

They will also respond to questions from the National Budget Committee on their spending priorities, implementation plans, expected outcomes and resource requirements.

The hearings are expected to provide an opportunity for the government to examine whether proposed expenditures are aligned with national development priorities and whether spending entities have clear plans for implementing programs supported by public funds.

The Executive Budget Hearings will continue through Friday, October 9, covering a broad range of government ministries, agencies and other spending entities.

The process represents one of the key stages in Liberia's annual budget cycle, as the government seeks to reconcile competing institutional demands with available fiscal resources and national development priorities.

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The hearings will also allow the MFDP and the National Budget Committee to assess the financial implications of proposed programs before the FY2027 National Budget moves to the next stage of preparation and legislative consideration.