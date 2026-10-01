Liberia: LRA Reaffirms Partnership With Diaspora On Tax Compliance and Investment

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening engagement with Liberians in the diaspora to promote tax compliance, investment, and national development.

Assistant Commissioner for Taxpayer Services Isaac B. Stevens and head of the LRA diaspora engagement team, speaking on behalf of LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, made the pledge during the 2026 Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference in the United States.

Mr. Stevens emphasized the LRA's mandate to professionally, fairly, transparently, and effectively collect lawful revenues while facilitating legitimate trade and supporting social protection.

He underscored the importance of domestic revenue mobilization to Liberia's development, urging members of the diaspora to regard tax payment as both a legal obligation and a civic responsibility.

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"It is important that we all pay our taxes to help make our country better for all of us," Stevens said, stressing that tax compliance contributes to financing public services and national development.

He also assured the diaspora community that the LRA remains a partner to diaspora investment, encouraging continued engagement in Liberia's economic growth and development.

Assistant Commissioner Stevens further highlighted the LRA's ongoing efforts to establish a modern AI-powered Contact Center designed to improve access to tax information and enhance the management and resolution of taxpayer inquiries.

The Contact Center, currently being developed by Liberian technology firm Kwagei Group, is expected to provide taxpayers and the public, including those outside Liberia, with timely information on tax matters.

As part of its diaspora engagement initiative, the LRA will conduct outreach activities among Liberian communities in the United States to provide information and education on the Liberian tax system, including real property tax, duty-free privileges, customs clearance procedures, tax filing and payment deadlines, and the Authority's programs and initiatives.

The LRA diaspora engagement team includes, Assistant Commissioner for Taxpayer Services Isaac B. Steven, James B. Kokulo, Manager of the Bank and Service Delivery Monitoring Section, and Jebeh Kawah, Technical Focal Point in the Office of the Commissioner General.

The engagement forms part of the LRA's broader efforts to strengthen taxpayer education, improve service delivery, and expand access to tax information beyond Liberia.