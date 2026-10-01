Liberia's Instant Payment System Crosses 5.3m Transactions

Liberia's Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS) has processed more than 5.3 million interoperable transactions since its launch in December 2025, marking a significant expansion of the country's digital payment infrastructure and financial inclusion drive.

The milestone was disclosed by Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi as he presented Liberia's digital payments experience at MojaCom 32 in Ghana, where central banks, financial regulators, financial institutions, development partners and technology providers gathered to discuss the future of digital payments and financial inclusion.

The IIPS enables customers of Liberia's two leading mobile money platforms--Lonestar MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money Liberia--to conduct real-time interoperable transactions across the two networks, reducing the barriers created by previously fragmented payment systems.

According to Governor Saamoi, the more than 5.3 million transactions recorded since the system became operational include approximately 4.2 million Liberian-dollar transactions valued at more than L$4.1 billion, alongside about 1.1 million United States-dollar transactions valued at US$22.2 million.

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The figures, he said, demonstrate the growing use of interoperable digital payment channels and the importance of building payment systems that allow money to move seamlessly across financial platforms.

Presenting on the theme "Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Instant and Interoperable Payments: Liberia's Journey and Lessons for Africa," Saamoi said Liberia is transitioning from fragmented payment arrangements toward a more connected, real-time digital financial ecosystem.

"Financial inclusion is no longer primarily constrained by access and affordability. It is increasingly constrained by connectivity," Saamoi said.

He identified the IIPS and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as two landmark developments supporting Liberia's transition toward greater payment connectivity.

The CBL Governor said the development of Liberia's payment infrastructure is taking place against a broader increase in digital financial activity. In 2025, mobile money transactions in Liberia reached approximately L585.88billionandUS6.92 billion, underscoring the growing importance of digital channels in the economy.

During the same period, systemically important payment systems processed approximately 230,367 transactions valued at US$8.5 billion, further highlighting the scale of financial transactions moving through the country's formal payment infrastructure.

Saamoi said the experience demonstrates that digital payment infrastructure must be treated as a critical component of national economic infrastructure rather than simply as a technological innovation.

He attributed Liberia's progress to strong leadership, collaboration among stakeholders and the development of systems designed to connect rather than operate in isolation.

The CBL Governor also used the forum to make a broader case for stronger cooperation among African central banks and financial institutions to improve payment connectivity across the continent.

He argued that seamless payment systems are essential to supporting regional trade and advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by making it easier, faster and more efficient for businesses and individuals to move money across borders.

"Africa does not need to wait for the future of payments. Africa can build it," Saamoi declared.

He said the continent's financial inclusion agenda should not be measured only by the number of financial institutions or accounts created, but increasingly by how effectively those institutions and systems connect with one another.

"The future of African financial inclusion will not be determined by the number of institutions we create. It will be determined by how effectively those institutions connect," he said.

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Saamoi's presentation positioned Liberia's IIPS experience as part of a wider continental shift toward instant and interoperable payment systems, with the country seeking to demonstrate how digital connectivity can expand access to financial services while strengthening the efficiency of domestic and regional transactions.

The CBL Governor encouraged African policymakers and financial-sector stakeholders to deepen cooperation around interoperable payment infrastructure, arguing that stronger connections between national systems can help unlock greater economic participation and regional integration.

The MojaCom 32 forum provided a platform for participants to examine emerging trends in digital payments, financial technology, interoperability and financial inclusion, while sharing experiences on how countries can modernize their payment ecosystems.