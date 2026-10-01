Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: AFCONQ - Why Super Eagles Lost 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau - Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted that Guinea-Bissau were the better side after Nigeria suffered a 3-0 defeat in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

The defeat came three days after Nigeria fought back to beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening fixture.

Chelle's side struggled to impose themselves against the Djurtus and fell behind in the first half when Franculino Djú found the net.

Guinea-Bissau continued to dominate after the break, with Mama Baldé doubling their advantage before Álvaro Djaló completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Speaking to the media after the match, Chelle acknowledged that the hosts had outperformed his team.

He also pointed to the poor playing surface and hot weather as factors that affected the Super Eagles.

"They were more aggressive than us; they were better than us," Chelle said.

"Though this is not an excuse, they know their pitch. They usually play on this pitch, but for us, it was the first time, and the pitch was very bad. The weather was very hot too.

"So, Guinea-Bissau entered the game more motivated and more aggressive. They put more intensity, and we never found a solution.

"We tried to go forward after halftime, to bring something new, but after 10 minutes, we stopped, and I don't know why."